Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels updates on acquisition of Grosvenor's 50% economic interest

Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Ltd <0045.HK> : HK&S Hotels-discloseable Transaction - Acquisition Of Grosvenor's 50% Economic Interest In The Redevelopment Of 1-5 Grosvenor Place, Belgravia, London, The United Kingdom . Number of agreements, amongst others, a termination and release agreement and, a framework agreement were entered into . Agreements to effect a restructuring of previous joint venture arrangements in respect of London project . Company acquired Grosvenor's 50% economic interest in redevelopment of site and restructured London project . Total consideration was funded from company's own resources .Deal for consideration for transaction is £107.5 million.

Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels posts HY revenue HK$2.61 billion<0045.HK>

Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Ltd <0045.HK>: Hk&s hotels-...more 2016 interim results <0045.HK> . HY underlying profit attributable to shareholders amounted to hk$152 million . Says interim dividend of 4 hk cents per share . HY revenue hk$2.61 billion versus hk$2.69 billion .

Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels announces non-binding heads of terms for London project<0045.HK>

Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Ltd <0045.HK>: Hk&s hotels-non-binding heads of terms for London project . Peninsula London, LP entered into binding heads of terms to restructure current arrangement between parties . Peninsula London, LP will have full responsibility and control for development of London project upon completion of restructuring .

Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels qtrly Hong Kong REVPAR HK$3568<0045.HK>

Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Ltd <0045.HK>: First quarter of 2016 <0045.HK> . Qtrly Hong Kong REVPAR HK$3568, down 7 percent . Qtrly USA and Europe REVPAR HK$2933, down 2 percent . For remainder of year, operating results will be adversely affected by partial closure of peninsula Beijing .