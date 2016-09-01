Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Guoco Group says Tang Hong Cheong appointed president & CEO<0053.HK>

Guoco Group Ltd <0053.HK>: Quek Leng Chan has relinquished his position as a director and the chairman of the board . Tang Hong Cheong has been appointed as a director and the president & CEO of the company . Kwek Leng Hai has been re-designated from president, CEO to the executive chairman of the board .

Guoco Group says FY net profit hk$3.09 bln versus hk$4.63 bln<0053.HK>

Guoco Group Ltd <0053.HK>: Says fy turnover hk$ 18.88 bln versus hk$33.77 bln . Guoco group-...more announcement of final results for the year ended 30 june 2016 <0053.hk> . Says fy net profit hk$3.09 bln versus hk$4.63 bln . Proposed final dividend of hk$3.00 per share . Expects to launch three refurbished hotels in the next year . Says in the global oil market, oil prices are not expected to recover significantly in the coming year .

Guoco Group says Rank and 888 agreed to come together via all-share merger<0053.HK>

Guoco Group Ltd <0053.HK>: Under the terms of the proposal, Rank and 888 have conditionally agreed to come together via an all-share merger . Merger such that rank shareholders will receive 1.086 new 888 shares for each rank share held . For each william hill share held, each william hill shareholder would be entitled to receive GBP199 in cash and 0.725 new 888 shares .