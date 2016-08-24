Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Allied Properties HK posts HY net profit of HK$752.6 mln<0056.HK>

Allied Properties HK Ltd <0056.HK>: HY net profit HK$752.6 mln VS HK$2.56 bln . HY total income from cont ops HK$1.99 bln vs HK$2.42 bln . Does not recommend the declaration of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30th June, 2016 . Says it is expected that the slowdown of mainland china's economy will persist in 2016 . Says uncertainty and volatility in the global markets is likely to remain . Says loan businesses in Hong Kong are expected to remain relatively stable . Says Brexit has imposed further uncertainty to the global economic outlook. . Expected that Hong Kong property market will remain challenging in the second half of 2016 .

Allied Properties issues profit warning<0056.HK>

Allied Properties HK Ltd <0056.HK>: Inside information and profit warning . Consolidated profit for the six months ended 30th June, 2016 will show a significant decrease . Expected decrease is due to lower earnings of SHK and lower revaluation gains from investment properties of co .

Allied Properties HK says Sun Hung Kai & Co's unit as the lender entered into the loan agreement with the borrower<0056.HK>

Allied Properties HK Ltd <0056.HK>: Says SKH, lender as the lender entered into the loan agreement with the borrower . Loan amount for the loan agreement hk$1 billion .

Allied Properties HK announces deed of settlement in respect of loan transaction<0056.HK>

Allied Properties HK Ltd <0056.HK>: Deed of settlement in respect of loan transaction <0056.HK> . On 19th may, 2016, the lender entered into the deed of settlement with the borrower and the guarantor . Pursuant to deal, parties agreed to terminate loan agreement as amended and/or supplemented by the supplemental agreements . Supplemental agreements upon borrower having repaid sum of hk$325 million on date of deed of settlement .