Skyfame Realty Holdings updates on bonds issue

Skyfame Realty Holdings Ltd: Bonds, in denomination of HK$1.3 million will be issued by way of debt issue to professional investors . Application has been made to exchange for listing of, and permission to deal in, HK$50 million 0.1% bonds due 2032 .Permission to deal in bonds is expected to become effective on 29 september 2016.

Skyfame Realty updates on disposal agreement

Skyfame Realty Holdings Ltd <0059.HK> : Very Substantial Disposal And Connected Transaction In Relation To The Disposal Of The 70% Equity Interest In And Shareholder's Loan Of Yongzhou Tianyu Real Estate Development Company Limited . Yu Jun (as vendor) and Gz Tianyu (as purchaser) entered into disposal agreement . Expected that a gain of approximately rmb94.9 million, would be recorded by company as a result of disposal . Gz Tianyu shall acquire sale interest and sale loan from Yu Jun at a consideration of rmb55 million and rmb224.6 million respectively .Expected that a gain of rmb94.9 million would be recorded by company as a result of disposal.

Skyfame Realty Holdings updates on bond issuance

Skyfame Realty Holdings Ltd: hk$50,000,000 0.1 Per Cent Bonds Due 2032 To Be Issued Under Hk$2,300,000,000 Medium Term Bond Programme <0059.HK> .Interest on bonds will be payable annually in arrears at interest rate of 0.1% per annum..

Skyfame Realty applies for listing of bond programme<0059.HK>

Skyfame Realty Holdings Ltd <0059.HK>: Hk$2,300,000,000 medium term bond programme <0059.HK> . Application made to stock exchange of Hong Kong limited for the listing of programme for 12 months after 25 August 2016 .

Skyfame Realty updates on listing of HK$20mln, 0.1 per cent bonds due 2032<0059.HK>

Skyfame Realty Holdings Ltd <0059.HK>:Application has been made to the stock exchange of Hong Kong limited for the listing of, and permission to deal in, HK$20mln, 0.1 per cent bonds due 2032.

Skyfame Realty updates on listing of HK$30 mln 0.1 pct bonds due 2032<0059.HK>

Skyfame Realty Holdings Ltd <0059.HK>: Hk$30,000,000 0.1 per cent bonds due 2032 (to be consolidated and to form a single series with the hk$430,000,000 0.1 per cent bonds due 2032) (stock code: 5602) to be issued under hk$2,300,000,000 medium term bond programme <0059.HK> . Says permission to deal in the bonds is expected to become effective on 8 July 2016 . Application has been made for the listing of, and permission to deal in, hk$30 million 0.1 per cent bonds due 2032 .

Skyfame Realty announces positive profit alert<0059.HK>

Skyfame Realty Holdings Ltd <0059.HK>: Positive profit alert <0059.HK> . Expected to record a profit attributable to owners of the company for the six months ending 30 June 2016 . The turnaround to profit attributable to profit recognised upon the completion and delivery to the buyer of Tianhe project .

Skyfame Realty says Company and Mason Securities entered into placing agreement<0059.HK>

Skyfame Realty Holdings Ltd <0059.HK>: Placing of new shares under general mandate <0059.HK> . Company and Mason Securities entered into placing agreement . Net proceeds from the placing will be approximately hk$187.2 million .