Skyfame Realty Holdings Ltd (0059.HK)

0059.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.96HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-2.00%)
Prev Close
HK$2.00
Open
HK$2.00
Day's High
HK$2.06
Day's Low
HK$1.95
Volume
9,912,183
Avg. Vol
16,278,003
52-wk High
HK$2.36
52-wk Low
HK$0.67

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Skyfame Realty Holdings updates on bonds issue
Wednesday, 28 Sep 2016 

Skyfame Realty Holdings Ltd: Bonds, in denomination of HK$1.3 million will be issued by way of debt issue to professional investors . Application has been made to exchange for listing of, and permission to deal in, HK$50 million 0.1% bonds due 2032 .Permission to deal in bonds is expected to become effective on 29 september 2016.  Full Article

Skyfame Realty updates on disposal agreement
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2016 

Skyfame Realty Holdings Ltd <0059.HK> : Very Substantial Disposal And Connected Transaction In Relation To The Disposal Of The 70% Equity Interest In And Shareholder's Loan Of Yongzhou Tianyu Real Estate Development Company Limited . Yu Jun (as vendor) and Gz Tianyu (as purchaser) entered into disposal agreement . Expected that a gain of approximately rmb94.9 million, would be recorded by company as a result of disposal . Gz Tianyu shall acquire sale interest and sale loan from Yu Jun at a consideration of rmb55 million and rmb224.6 million respectively .Expected that a gain of rmb94.9 million would be recorded by company as a result of disposal.  Full Article

Skyfame Realty Holdings updates on bond issuance
Thursday, 22 Sep 2016 

Skyfame Realty Holdings Ltd: hk$50,000,000 0.1 Per Cent Bonds Due 2032 To Be Issued Under Hk$2,300,000,000 Medium Term Bond Programme <0059.HK> .Interest on bonds will be payable annually in arrears at interest rate of 0.1% per annum..  Full Article

Skyfame Realty applies for listing of bond programme<0059.HK>
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 

Skyfame Realty Holdings Ltd <0059.HK>: Hk$2,300,000,000 medium term bond programme <0059.HK> . Application made to stock exchange of Hong Kong limited for the listing of programme for 12 months after 25 August 2016 .  Full Article

Skyfame Realty updates on listing of HK$20mln, 0.1 per cent bonds due 2032<0059.HK>
Friday, 15 Jul 2016 

Skyfame Realty Holdings Ltd <0059.HK>:Application has been made to the stock exchange of Hong Kong limited for the listing of, and permission to deal in, HK$20mln, 0.1 per cent bonds due 2032.  Full Article

Skyfame Realty updates on listing of HK$30 mln 0.1 pct bonds due 2032<0059.HK>
Thursday, 7 Jul 2016 

Skyfame Realty Holdings Ltd <0059.HK>: Hk$30,000,000 0.1 per cent bonds due 2032 (to be consolidated and to form a single series with the hk$430,000,000 0.1 per cent bonds due 2032) (stock code: 5602) to be issued under hk$2,300,000,000 medium term bond programme <0059.HK> . Says permission to deal in the bonds is expected to become effective on 8 July 2016 . Application has been made for the listing of, and permission to deal in, hk$30 million 0.1 per cent bonds due 2032 .  Full Article

Skyfame Realty announces positive profit alert<0059.HK>
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 

Skyfame Realty Holdings Ltd <0059.HK>: Positive profit alert <0059.HK> . Expected to record a profit attributable to owners of the company for the six months ending 30 June 2016 . The turnaround to profit attributable to profit recognised upon the completion and delivery to the buyer of Tianhe project .  Full Article

Skyfame Realty says Company and Mason Securities entered into placing agreement<0059.HK>
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 

Skyfame Realty Holdings Ltd <0059.HK>: Placing of new shares under general mandate <0059.HK> . Company and Mason Securities entered into placing agreement . Net proceeds from the placing will be approximately hk$187.2 million .  Full Article

Skyfame Realty Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-Skyfame Realty posts HY profit attributable of RMB400.4 mln

* HY profit attributable to owners of co RMB400.4 million, up 313.4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
