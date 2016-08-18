Edition:
India

Transport International Holdings Ltd (0062.HK)

0062.HK on Hong Kong Stock

25.00HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$0.05 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
HK$24.95
Open
HK$25.00
Day's High
HK$25.00
Day's Low
HK$24.90
Volume
60,000
Avg. Vol
141,206
52-wk High
HK$26.75
52-wk Low
HK$21.70

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Transport International HY net profit HK$388.4 million<0062.HK>
Thursday, 18 Aug 2016 

Transport International Holdings Ltd <0062.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY profit attributable to equity shareholders of the company was HK$388.4 million an increase of HK$58.3 million . An interim dividend of hk$0.35 per share for the six months ended 30 June 2016 has been declared . HY revenue HK$3.89 billion versus HK$3.81 billion . "The outlook is bright for both Hong Kong and the group" . "Kmb is in discussions with the Transport department and the local community on service adjustment for affected bus routes" .  Full Article

Transport International says unit entered purchase contract with Volvo Bus Corp<0062.HK>
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

Transport International Holdings Ltd <0062.HK>: Kmb, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, entered into the purchase contract . Purchase contract with volvo on 9 August 2016 for the purchase of 220 units of 12-metre volvo double- deck cbu buses . Deal for consideration of approximately GBP 48.6 million .  Full Article

Transport International updates on Lease modification no. 98 How Ming Street, Kwun Tong<0062.HK>
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Transport International Holdings Ltd <0062.HK>: Ktre and trl accepted offer from lands department for grant of lease modification for kt site from industrial to non-residential use . Lease modification no. 98 how ming street, kwun tong <0062.HK> . Lease modification at a land premium of hk$4.305 billion .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Transport International Holdings Ltd News

» More 0062.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials