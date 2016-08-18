Transport International Holdings Ltd (0062.HK)
25.00HKD
1:29pm IST
HK$0.05 (+0.20%)
HK$24.95
HK$25.00
HK$25.00
HK$24.90
60,000
141,206
HK$26.75
HK$21.70
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Transport International HY net profit HK$388.4 million<0062.HK>
Transport International Holdings Ltd <0062.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY profit attributable to equity shareholders of the company was HK$388.4 million an increase of HK$58.3 million . An interim dividend of hk$0.35 per share for the six months ended 30 June 2016 has been declared . HY revenue HK$3.89 billion versus HK$3.81 billion . "The outlook is bright for both Hong Kong and the group" . "Kmb is in discussions with the Transport department and the local community on service adjustment for affected bus routes" . Full Article
Transport International says unit entered purchase contract with Volvo Bus Corp<0062.HK>
Transport International Holdings Ltd <0062.HK>: Kmb, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, entered into the purchase contract . Purchase contract with volvo on 9 August 2016 for the purchase of 220 units of 12-metre volvo double- deck cbu buses . Deal for consideration of approximately GBP 48.6 million . Full Article
Transport International updates on Lease modification no. 98 How Ming Street, Kwun Tong<0062.HK>
Transport International Holdings Ltd <0062.HK>: Ktre and trl accepted offer from lands department for grant of lease modification for kt site from industrial to non-residential use . Lease modification no. 98 how ming street, kwun tong <0062.HK> . Lease modification at a land premium of hk$4.305 billion . Full Article