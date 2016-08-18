Transport International Holdings Ltd <0062.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY profit attributable to equity shareholders of the company was HK$388.4 million an increase of HK$58.3 million . An interim dividend of hk$0.35 per share for the six months ended 30 June 2016 has been declared . HY revenue HK$3.89 billion versus HK$3.81 billion . "The outlook is bright for both Hong Kong and the group" . "Kmb is in discussions with the Transport department and the local community on service adjustment for affected bus routes" .