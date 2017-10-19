Edition:
India

Get Nice Holdings Ltd (0064.HK)

0064.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.34HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.00 (-1.45%)
Prev Close
HK$0.34
Open
HK$0.34
Day's High
HK$0.34
Day's Low
HK$0.34
Volume
22,452,000
Avg. Vol
24,178,581
52-wk High
HK$0.38
52-wk Low
HK$0.25

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Get Nice Holdings says unit to lend to borrower a bridge loan valued at HK$250 mln​
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Get Nice Holdings Ltd <0064.HK>:Unit ‍agreed to lend to borrower a bridge loan for an amount of HK$250 million ​.  Full Article

Get Nice Holdings expects decrease in profit for 6-mnth Sept 30
Friday, 4 Nov 2016 

Get Nice Holdings Ltd <0064.HK>: Group is expected to record a decrease in profit for six months ended 30 september 2016 .Decrease due to decrease in interest income from margin financing.  Full Article

Get Nice entered into placing agreement to place 1.34 bln new shares<0064.HK>
Monday, 15 Aug 2016 

Get Nice Holdings Ltd <0064.HK>: Placing of new shares under general mandate . Entered into the placing agreement with the placing agent . Deal for placing price of hk$0.225 per placing share . Gross proceeds from the placing will be approximately hk$302 million . Agreed to place, through the placing agent, on a best effort basis, 1.34 billion new shares .  Full Article

Get Nice Holdings says Bowell Ltd entered agreement with the vendor<0064.HK>
Monday, 23 May 2016 

Get Nice Holdings Ltd <0064.HK>: Bowell limited entered into the agreement with the vendor . Deal for consideration of hk$350 million .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Get Nice Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-Get Nice Holdings says unit to lend to borrower a bridge loan valued at HK$250 mln​

* Unit ‍agreed to lend to borrower a bridge loan for an amount of HK$250 million ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More 0064.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials