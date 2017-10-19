Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Get Nice Holdings says unit to lend to borrower a bridge loan valued at HK$250 mln​

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Get Nice Holdings Ltd <0064.HK>:Unit ‍agreed to lend to borrower a bridge loan for an amount of HK$250 million ​.

Get Nice Holdings expects decrease in profit for 6-mnth Sept 30

Get Nice Holdings Ltd <0064.HK>: Group is expected to record a decrease in profit for six months ended 30 september 2016 .Decrease due to decrease in interest income from margin financing.

Get Nice entered into placing agreement to place 1.34 bln new shares<0064.HK>

Get Nice Holdings Ltd <0064.HK>: Placing of new shares under general mandate . Entered into the placing agreement with the placing agent . Deal for placing price of hk$0.225 per placing share . Gross proceeds from the placing will be approximately hk$302 million . Agreed to place, through the placing agent, on a best effort basis, 1.34 billion new shares .

Get Nice Holdings says Bowell Ltd entered agreement with the vendor<0064.HK>

Get Nice Holdings Ltd <0064.HK>: Bowell limited entered into the agreement with the vendor . Deal for consideration of hk$350 million .