MTR Corp Ltd (0066.HK)
45.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.05 (-0.11%)
HK$45.05
HK$45.10
HK$45.10
HK$44.65
1,641,369
3,505,401
HK$50.00
HK$37.20
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
MTR Corp says HY net profit HK$5.12 billion versus HK$8.19 billion<0066.HK>
MTR Corp Ltd <0066.HK>: ...more announcement of unaudited results for the six months' period ended 30 June 2016 <0066.HK> . HY net profit hk$5.12 billion versus hk$8.19 billion . Says HY total revenue of the group increased 5.4% to hk$21.31 billion . Global economic outlook remains uncertain . Says interim dividend of hk$0.25 per share declared . Full Article
MTR Corp entered into facility agreement for HK$25 bln loan facility<0066.HK>
MTR Corp Ltd <0066.HK>: On 13 June 2016, co, as borrower, entered into a facility agreement with a syndicate of banks as lenders .Says agreement for a hk$25 billion loan facility. Full Article
UK market regulator raises competition concerns in FirstGroup, MTR contract
July 11 UK market regulator Competition and Markets Authority raised concerns on Tuesday about the lack of competition on one train route, between London and Exeter, which is part of the new South Western franchise awarded to FirstGroup and Hong Kong's MTR.