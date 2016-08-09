Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

MTR Corp says HY net profit HK$5.12 billion versus HK$8.19 billion<0066.HK>
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

MTR Corp Ltd <0066.HK>: ...more announcement of unaudited results for the six months' period ended 30 June 2016 <0066.HK> . HY net profit hk$5.12 billion versus hk$8.19 billion . Says HY total revenue of the group increased 5.4% to hk$21.31 billion . Global economic outlook remains uncertain . Says interim dividend of hk$0.25 per share declared .  Full Article

MTR Corp entered into facility agreement for HK$25 bln loan facility<0066.HK>
Monday, 13 Jun 2016 

MTR Corp Ltd <0066.HK>: On 13 June 2016, co, as borrower, entered into a facility agreement with a syndicate of banks as lenders .Says agreement for a hk$25 billion loan facility.  Full Article

MTR Corp Ltd News

UK market regulator raises competition concerns in FirstGroup, MTR contract

July 11 UK market regulator Competition and Markets Authority raised concerns on Tuesday about the lack of competition on one train route, between London and Exeter, which is part of the new South Western franchise awarded to FirstGroup and Hong Kong's MTR.

Earnings vs. Estimates

