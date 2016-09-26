Shangri-La Asia Ltd (0069.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Shangri-La Asia says Kuok hui kwong will assume position of chairman of board
Shangri-La Asia Ltd <0069.HK> : Shangri-la Asia-...More Re-designation Of Directors, Change Of Chairman And Chief Executive Officer And Appointment Of Director . Kuok hui kwong will assume position of chairman of board . Kuok khoon chen will be re-designated as a non-executive director and will relinquish positions of chairman of board and ceoof shangri-la asia limited .Lim beng chee will be re-designated as an executive director and will assume position of chief executive officer of shangri-la asia limited. Full Article
Shangri La Asia HY sales of US$ 992.2 mln vs US$ 1.02 bln<0069.HK>
Shangri-La Asia Ltd <0069.HK>: 2016 interim results announcement <0069.HK> . HY sales of US$ 992.2 million versus US$ 1.02 billion . Says interim dividend of hk5 cents (2015: hk5 cents) per ordinary share . HY consolidated profit attributable to equity holders of the company before non-operating items decreased by 7.7% to US$37.0 million . Global political and economic outlook continues to be uncertain" . It appears unlikely that the group will experience any major improvement in its operating performance" . Full Article
Shangri-La Asia issues profit warning<0069.HK>
Shangri-La Asia Ltd <0069.HK>: Asia-profit warning <0069.HK> . Expected result due to anticipated material decrease in fair value gains on investment properties . Anticipates that the group will record a material decline in profit, and potentially even a loss, in HY 2016 . Full Article
Shangri-La Asia appoints Kuok Hui Kwong as Deputy Chairman<0069.HK>
Shangri-La Asia Ltd <0069.HK>: Kuok Hui Kwong has been appointed the deputy chairman of the board . Lui Man Shing has relinquished the role of the Deputy Chairman of the board but remains on the board as an executive director . Kuok Hui Kwong has been re-designated from a non-executive director to an executive director . Full Article
Shangri-La Asia appoints Liu Kung Wei Christopher as Managing Director
Shangri-La Asia Ltd:Says liu kung wei christopher has been appointed managing director.Gregory allan dogan has relinquished the role of chief operating officer but remains as an executive director on the board. Full Article
BRIEF-Shangri-La Asia anticipates total amount of purchases of Wines from KW Members in 2017 may exceed de minimis threshold
* Anticipated total amount of group members' purchases of wines from KW Members for FY 2017 may exceed de minimis threshold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: