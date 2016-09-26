Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shangri-La Asia Ltd <0069.HK> : Shangri-la Asia-...More Re-designation Of Directors, Change Of Chairman And Chief Executive Officer And Appointment Of Director . Kuok hui kwong will assume position of chairman of board . Kuok khoon chen will be re-designated as a non-executive director and will relinquish positions of chairman of board and ceoof shangri-la asia limited .Lim beng chee will be re-designated as an executive director and will assume position of chief executive officer of shangri-la asia limited.

Shangri-La Asia Ltd <0069.HK>: 2016 interim results announcement <0069.HK> . HY sales of US$ 992.2 million versus US$ 1.02 billion . Says interim dividend of hk5 cents (2015: hk5 cents) per ordinary share . HY consolidated profit attributable to equity holders of the company before non-operating items decreased by 7.7% to US$37.0 million . Global political and economic outlook continues to be uncertain" . It appears unlikely that the group will experience any major improvement in its operating performance" .

Shangri-La Asia Ltd <0069.HK>: Asia-profit warning <0069.HK> . Expected result due to anticipated material decrease in fair value gains on investment properties . Anticipates that the group will record a material decline in profit, and potentially even a loss, in HY 2016 .

Shangri-La Asia Ltd <0069.HK>: Kuok Hui Kwong has been appointed the deputy chairman of the board . Lui Man Shing has relinquished the role of the Deputy Chairman of the board but remains on the board as an executive director . Kuok Hui Kwong has been re-designated from a non-executive director to an executive director .

Shangri-La Asia Ltd:Says liu kung wei christopher has been appointed managing director.Gregory allan dogan has relinquished the role of chief operating officer but remains as an executive director on the board.