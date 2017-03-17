Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Miramar Hotel And Investment Co Ltd <0071.HK> : Group's fy revenue slightly decreased by 4% to hk$3.12 billion . Fy profit attributable hk$1.28 billion, up 4 percent .Final dividends per share proposed are hk34 cents.

Miramar Hotel and Investment Co Ltd <0071.HK>: Resignation of chief financial officer and joint company secretary <0071.HK> . Lim kean kee has resigned as chief financial officer and joint company secretary of the company .

Miramar Hotel and Investment Co Ltd <0071.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0071.HK> . Says HY revenue HK$1.49 billion versus HK$1.58 billion . Says the directors are pleased to recommend an interim dividend of 20 Hong Kong cents per share . HY net profit HK$623 million down 29 percent .

Miramar Hotel and Investment Co Ltd <0071.HK>: Sale and purchase of interest in HYFCO Travel Agency Limited . HKF and Miramar travel entered into the S&P agreement . Agreement in relation to purchase by Miramar travel, of sale shares, representing all issued shares of HYFCO travel .Deal for hk$5 million.

Hong Kong Ferry Holdings Co Ltd <0050.HK>: Letter of intent in relation to proposed sale and purchase of Hyfco Travel . Says Hong Kong Ferry and Miramar Travel signed and exchanged the letter of intent . Proposed sale and purchase at a total purchase price of HK$5 million in cash .