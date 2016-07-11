Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd (0078.HK)
0078.HK on Hong Kong Stock
5.59HKD
1:09pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$0.02 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
HK$5.57
Open
HK$5.57
Day's High
HK$5.59
Day's Low
HK$5.56
Volume
197,771
Avg. Vol
822,668
52-wk High
HK$7.16
52-wk Low
HK$4.17
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Regal Hotels International applies for listing of US$1 bln medium term note programme<0078.HK>
Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd <0078.HK>: Regal Hotels International - application has been made to stock exchange of Hong Kong Ltd for the listing of US$1 billion medium term note programme .Says listing of the programme is expected to become effective on or about 12 July 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-Regal Hotels International expects results of group for HY to be substantially better
* Expected that results of group for six months ended 30th June, 2017 will be substantially better
