China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Ltd <0081.HK>: Announcement of unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0081.HK> . Says the board did not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the period ended 30 June 2016 . HY profit attributable to the owners of the company amounted to hk$630.0 million, an increase of 5.9% . For the six months ended 30 June 2016, group's revenue reached hk$10.29 billion, increased by 41.3% . New value-added tax rule is expected to have a positive impact on the gross margin of the property sales . Economy of United States continued to recover moderately in H1, its growth momentum &pace of interest rate hike are subject to scrutinize due to brexit . With Japan's economy remained sluggish risks to international financial market are on rise while development of global economy is still vague" .