China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Ltd (0081.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China Overseas Grand Oceans Group posts Q3 operating profits of about HK$280 mln
Oct 19 (Reuters) - China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Ltd <0081.HK>:Q3 total contracted property sales of group reached HK$10,593 million.Q3 operating profits about HK$280 million.Q3 group turnover was HK$2.70 billion. Full Article
China Overseas Grand Oceans Group says Sept property contracted sales amounted to HK$3.03 bln
Oct 12 (Reuters) - China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Ltd <0081.HK>::For Sept , property contracted sales of China Overseas Grand Oceans series of cos amounted to HK$3,032 million. Full Article
China Overseas Grand Oceans flags Nov property contracted sales of HK$2.003 bln
China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Ltd <0081.HK>:For November 2016, the property contracted sales amounted to HK$2.003 billion. Full Article
China Overseas Grand Oceans Group says unit enters into sale and purchase agreement
China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Ltd <0081.HK> : Initial consideration shall be rmb3.52bln . Unit of co and seller (unit of coli)entered into sale and purchase agreement .seller has agreed to sell, sale share, representing entire issued share capital of target co, Best Beauty Investments. Full Article
China Overseas Grand Oceans Group posts Sept property contracted sales of HK$2.30 bln
China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Ltd <0081.HK> :For september 2016, property contracted sales amounted to hk$2.30 billion. Full Article
China Overseas Grand Oceans Group says HY net profit up 5.9%<0081.HK>
China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Ltd <0081.HK>: Announcement of unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0081.HK> . Says the board did not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the period ended 30 June 2016 . HY profit attributable to the owners of the company amounted to hk$630.0 million, an increase of 5.9% . For the six months ended 30 June 2016, group's revenue reached hk$10.29 billion, increased by 41.3% . New value-added tax rule is expected to have a positive impact on the gross margin of the property sales . Economy of United States continued to recover moderately in H1, its growth momentum &pace of interest rate hike are subject to scrutinize due to brexit . With Japan's economy remained sluggish risks to international financial market are on rise while development of global economy is still vague" . Full Article
China Overseas Grand Oceans Group says July contracted sales HK$1.74 bln<0081.HK>
China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Ltd <0081.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for July 2016 <0081.HK> . For July 2016, the property contracted sales amounted to hk$1.74 billion . Full Article
China Overseas Grand Oceans Group's June property sales were HK$3.37 bln<0081.HK>
China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Ltd <0081.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for June 2016 <0081.HK> . For June 2016, the property contracted sales amounted to HK$3.37 billion . Full Article
China Overseas Grand Oceans Group posts May contracted sales of HK$2.65 bln<0081.HK>
China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Ltd <0081.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for May 2016 <0081.HK> . For May 2016, the property contracted sales amounted to hk$2.65 billion . Full Article
China Overseas Grand Oceans says April contracted sales amounted to HK$1.77 bln<0081.HK>
China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Ltd <0081.HK>: for april 2016, the property contracted sales amounted to hk$1.77 billion . Full Article
