Sino Land Co Ltd (0083.HK)
0083.HK on Hong Kong Stock
14.02HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.16 (-1.13%)
Prev Close
HK$14.18
Open
HK$14.18
Day's High
HK$14.18
Day's Low
HK$13.96
Volume
1,237,976
Avg. Vol
3,969,038
52-wk High
HK$14.56
52-wk Low
HK$11.02
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sino Land says FY net profit HK$7.090 billion<0083.HK>
Sino Land Co Ltd <0083.HK>: Final results <0083.HK> . FY net profit HK$7.090 billion versus HK$9.37 billion . Hong Kong property market continues to consolidate as a result of economic and property- related policies . FY turnover HK$10.8 billion versus HK$21.84 billion . Group is well- positioned to respond to challenges ahead" . Directors have resolved to recommend a final dividend of 38 cents per share in respect of the year ended 30th June . As at 30th June, 2015 estimated total capital expenditure was A$227.7 million . Full Article
BRIEF-Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town's unit signs agreement with Sino Land's unit to acquire stake
* Says unit signs agreement with Sino Land's unit Sinoland China Investment Holdings to acquire 80 percent stake in Chengdu property firm for 8.77 billion yuan ($1.36 billion)