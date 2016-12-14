China Electronics Corporation Holdings Co Ltd:CECH (as vendor) entered into the Equity Interest Transfer Agreement with OVU and HK 3A (an indirect wholly- owned subsidiary of OVU) (as purchasers).Pursuant to which CECH has conditionally agreed to sell, and OVU and HK 3A have conditionally agreed to acquire, 100% of the equity interest in CEC Technology for a consideration of RMB699,854,600.Entered into the CECH Subscription Agreement with OVU (as the issuer), pursuant to which OVU has conditionally agreed to allot and issue, and CECH has conditionally agreed to subscribe in cash, the CECH Subscription Shares, credited as fully paid.Says Subscription Price of HK$0.8 per CECH Subscription Share.