Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sun Hung Kai says HY net profit HK$276.2 million<0086.HK>

Sun Hung Kai & Co Ltd <0086.HK>: Sun Hung Kai Co-announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0086.HK> . HY revenue HK$ 1.74 billion versus HK$2.17 billion a year ago . Board of directors has declared an interim dividend of HK12 cents per share . "Hong Kong loan businesses are expected to remain relatively stable unless there is an abrupt or further deterioration in the local economy" . "For Mainland China, recent trends in the UAF business indicate that charge off amounts appear to have peaked" . "Decline in the Mainland China loan book has stabilised which points to a recovery in profitability in the near term" . "Economic environment remains sluggish in Mainland China which could threaten our projections" . HY net profit HK$276.2 million versus HK$3.63 billion a year ago . Will continue to maintain a prudent and balanced approach to position our loan and investment assets for long term growth. . "United Asia Finance Limited is repositioning its mainland China loan book and lowering its cost structure to adjust to a tougher economic environment" .

Sun Hung Kai & Co issues profit warning<0086.HK>

Sun Hung Kai & Co Ltd <0086.HK>: Sun hung kai co-profit warning . Unaudited consolidated profit for the six months ended 30 June 2016 will show a significant decrease . The unaudited consolidated profit for the six months ended 30 June 2016 will show a significant decrease . Expected result due to one time gain of hk$3,033 million from the sale of 70% of the Sun Hung Kai Financial group .For HY, profit for the period from continuing operations has decreased by approximately 50%.

Tian An China Investments says unit entered into renewed leasing agreements<0028.HK><0086.HK>

Tian An China Investments Co Ltd <0028.HK>: Unit entered into the renewed leasing agreements with Dalian uaf . Agreement to renew the term of each of the expiring leasing agreements . Unit entered into the 2016 leasing agreement VII with shkis . Agreement in relation to the leasing of office premises located in Tian An centre, Shanghai, the prc .

Sun Hung Kai & Co updates on exchange offer<0086.HK>

Sun Hung Kai & Co Ltd <0086.HK>: Issuer, the company and the managers further entered into the subscription agreement . Agreement in connection with the issue of the additional notes under the programme . Says the issuer will separately issue additional notes in an aggregate principal amount of u.s.$240 million . & co -upon settlement of the additional notes aggregate principal amount of new notes and the additional notes will be u.s.$361.6 million .

Allied updates on formation of joint venture by unit of Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd<0086.HK><0373.HK>

Allied Group Ltd <0373.HK>: Discloseable transaction in relation to formation of joint venture <0373.HK> . SHKI, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of SHK, entered into the shareholders' agreement with the JV partners . Enterprise value agreed by the parties for the hotel company shall be EUR162.3 million . Purchase price of 100% of the shares issued by the hotel company shall be EUR118.91 million . Amount to be invested by SHKI shall be approximately EUR43.24 million .Expected that SHK can share the profit from the joint venture.

Sun Hung Kai enter S&P agreement with Boneast, Shine Star and Hing Yip<0086.HK>

Sun Hung Kai & Co Ltd <0086.HK>: Says shk, boneast, shine star and hing yip entered into the HY sale and purchase agreement . Says boneast agreed to sell and shine star agreed to purchase the entire issued share capital of hing yip; . Aggregate consideration of RMB23.1 million .