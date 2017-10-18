LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Co Ltd (0095.HK)
2.34HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.02 (+0.86%)
HK$2.32
HK$2.32
HK$2.36
HK$2.32
1,556,000
3,600,294
HK$2.50
HK$1.87
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment to issue additional notes of $175 mln
Oct 18 (Reuters) - LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Co Ltd <0095.HK>:Co entered into purchase agreement in connection with additional notes issue.Estimated net proceeds of additional notes issue about $176.0 million.Issue of additional $175 million 8.5% guaranteed senior notes due 2020 by Gemstones International Ltd. Full Article
LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment enters purchase agreement in relation to notes issue
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Lvgem (China) Real Estate Investment Co Ltd <0095.HK>::Issuance of US$225 million 8.5% guaranteed senior notes due 2020 by Gemstones International Limited.Unit, co and subsidiary guarantors entered into purchase agreement in connection with notes issue. Full Article
Lvgem China Real Estate Investment says HY net profit RMB564.2 mln<0095.HK>
LVGEM China Real Estate Investment Co Ltd <0095.HK>: HY REVENUE RMB3.76 BLN VS RMB527.7 MLN . LVGEM China-interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0095.hk> . Says HY profit for the period attributable to owners of the company 564.2 mln RMB vs 65.3 mln RMB . Says no dividend for the six months ended 30 june 2016 has been proposed by the directors of the company . "Group is confident in prospect of real estate market in mainland China and tremendous development potential of Shenzhen" . Full Article
LVGEM China Real Estate Investment Co issues profit alert<0095.HK>
LVGEM China Real Estate Investment Co Ltd <0095.HK>: Inside information - positive profit alert <0095.HK> . Real estate - noted that the group may record a profit attributable to the owners of the company for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expects that it will record an unaudited consolidated net profit in excess of RMB400 million for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Says expected results is mainly due to a significant increase in sales . Full Article
LVGEM China Real Estate Investment appoints Chan Hiu Mei as CFO<0095.HK>
LVGEM China Real Estate Investment Co Ltd <0095.HK>: Appointment of chief financial officer, company secretary and authorised representative <0095.HK> . Says Chan Hiu Mei has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer . Full Article
