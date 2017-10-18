Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment to issue additional notes of $175 mln

Oct 18 (Reuters) - LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Co Ltd <0095.HK>:‍Co entered into purchase agreement in connection with additional notes issue​.‍Estimated net proceeds of additional notes issue about $176.0 million​.Issue of additional $175 million 8.5% guaranteed senior notes due 2020 by Gemstones International Ltd​.

LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment enters purchase agreement in relation to notes issue

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Lvgem (China) Real Estate Investment Co Ltd <0095.HK>::‍Issuance of US$225 million 8.5% guaranteed senior notes due 2020 by Gemstones International Limited​.Unit, co and subsidiary guarantors entered into purchase agreement in connection with notes issue.

Lvgem China Real Estate Investment says HY net profit RMB564.2 mln<0095.HK>

LVGEM China Real Estate Investment Co Ltd <0095.HK>: HY REVENUE RMB3.76 BLN VS RMB527.7 MLN . LVGEM China-interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0095.hk> . Says HY profit for the period attributable to owners of the company 564.2 mln RMB vs 65.3 mln RMB . Says no dividend for the six months ended 30 june 2016 has been proposed by the directors of the company . "Group is confident in prospect of real estate market in mainland China and tremendous development potential of Shenzhen" .

LVGEM China Real Estate Investment Co issues profit alert<0095.HK>

LVGEM China Real Estate Investment Co Ltd <0095.HK>: Inside information - positive profit alert <0095.HK> . Real estate - noted that the group may record a profit attributable to the owners of the company for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expects that it will record an unaudited consolidated net profit in excess of RMB400 million for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Says expected results is mainly due to a significant increase in sales .

LVGEM China Real Estate Investment appoints Chan Hiu Mei as CFO<0095.HK>

LVGEM China Real Estate Investment Co Ltd <0095.HK>: Appointment of chief financial officer, company secretary and authorised representative <0095.HK> . Says Chan Hiu Mei has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer .