Xingfa Aluminium Holdings Ltd <0098.HK>: Joint offerors requested board to put forward proposal to scheme shareholders for privatisation of company . Scheme will provide that scheme shares will be cancelled in exchange for hk$3.70 in cash for each scheme share . Application has been made for resumption of trading of shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 23 sept 2016 .Amount of cash required for proposal is approximately HK$424.57 million.