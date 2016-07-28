Hang Lung Properties Ltd <0101.HK>: 2016 interim results <0101.HK> . HY net profit HK$2.94 billion versus HK$2.84 billion . HY turnover HK$6.31 billion versus HK$4.61 billion . Interim dividend per share HK$0.17 . "In second half of 2016, it is expected that both Mainland China and Hong Kong will continue to face the challenges" . "Decision of britain leaving the European union ("BREXIT") has also increased the uncertainty of global economic outlook" . "Immediate impact of brexit on our business is unlikely to be significant, the medium to long-term effect remains unknown" .