Hang Lung Properties Ltd (0101.HK)
0101.HK on Hong Kong Stock
18.66HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.14 (-0.74%)
Prev Close
HK$18.80
Open
HK$18.92
Day's High
HK$18.96
Day's Low
HK$18.52
Volume
2,213,123
Avg. Vol
4,504,060
52-wk High
HK$21.80
52-wk Low
HK$15.86
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Hang Lung Properties posts HY net profit of HK$2.94 billion<0101.HK>
Hang Lung Properties Ltd <0101.HK>: 2016 interim results <0101.HK> . HY net profit HK$2.94 billion versus HK$2.84 billion . HY turnover HK$6.31 billion versus HK$4.61 billion . Interim dividend per share HK$0.17 . "In second half of 2016, it is expected that both Mainland China and Hong Kong will continue to face the challenges" . "Decision of britain leaving the European union ("BREXIT") has also increased the uncertainty of global economic outlook" . "Immediate impact of brexit on our business is unlikely to be significant, the medium to long-term effect remains unknown" . Full Article
BRIEF-Hang Lung Properties announces application for proposed issue of debt financing instruments
* Application for registration and proposed issue of rmb debt financing instruments