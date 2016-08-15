Summit Ascent Holdings Ltd (0102.HK)
0102.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.14HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.03 (-2.56%)
Prev Close
HK$1.17
Open
HK$1.17
Day's High
HK$1.17
Day's Low
HK$1.13
Volume
4,586,000
Avg. Vol
9,295,838
52-wk High
HK$2.74
52-wk Low
HK$1.02
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Summit Ascent says on Aug 12, entered MOU with Kangwon Land<0102.HK>
Summit Ascent Holdings Ltd <0102.HK>: On 12 August 2016, the company has entered into a non-legally binding memorandum of understanding with Kangwon Land . Full Article