Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Landsea Green Properties indirect unit enters agreement with Tianjin Taihe Jinchuan Properties

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Landsea Green Properties Co Ltd <0106.HK>:Indirect unit of company entered agreement with Tianjin Taihe Jinchuan Properties to dispose of land use right & project.Deal for ‍initial consideration of RMB849.6 million.

Landsea Green Properties posts HY profit of about RMB244 mln

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Landsea Green Properties Co Ltd <0106.HK>:HY profit of group was about RMB244 million, representing an increase of 222.1 percent.HY revenue RMB2.31 billion versus RMB794.8 million.For six months ended 30 June 2017, group recorded contracted sales amount of about RMB9,851 million.

Landsea Green Properties says for contracted sales November about RMB 4.564 bln

Landsea Green Properties Co Ltd <0106.HK> :Landsea green properties co ltd- for november 2016, contracted sales of the group amounted to approximately rmb4.564 billion.

Landsea Green Properties Co updates on contracted sales for September

Landsea Green Properties Co Ltd <0106.HK> :For month of september 2016, contracted sales of projects of group amounted to approximately rmb1.329 billion.

Landsea Green Properties says July sales RMB2.74 billion<0106.HK>

Landsea Green Properties Co Ltd <0106.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for the seven months ended 31 July 2016 <0106.HK> . July sales RMB 2.74 billion .

Landsea Green Properties issues profit warning<0106.HK>

Landsea Green Properties Co Ltd <0106.HK>: Profit warning <0106.HK> . Expected to record a significant decrease in the profit for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Decrease in profit due to the significant increase in the number of project recently .

Landsea Green Properties's June sales were RMB 1.05 billion<0106.HK>

Landsea Green Properties Co Ltd <0106.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . June sales RMB 1.05 billion .

Landsea Green Properties Co says for May 2016, contracted sales of the group RMB1.69 bln<0106.HK>

Landsea Green Properties Co Ltd <0106.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for the five months ended 31 May 2016 <0106.HK> . Says for the month of May 2016, the contracted sales of the group amounted to approximately RMB1.69 billion .

Landsea Green Properties Co says for April, contracted sales amounted to RMB2.49 bln<0106.HK>

Landsea Green Properties Co Ltd <0106.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for the four months ended 30 April 2016 <0106.HK> . For April 2016, the contracted sales of the group together with its jv and associates amounted to RMB2.49 billion . Contracted sales of the group for the four months ended 30 April 2016 amounted to approximately RMB6.094 billion .

Landsea Green Properties says co & Talent Set entered into definitive agreements

Landsea Green Properties Co Ltd:Says group and talent set entered into definitive agreements.Says agreement in respect of the Sunnyvale project.