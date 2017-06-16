Edition:
Sichuan Expressway Co Ltd (0107.HK)

0107.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.14HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-0.63%)
Prev Close
HK$3.16
Open
HK$3.14
Day's High
HK$3.16
Day's Low
HK$3.13
Volume
896,000
Avg. Vol
1,265,124
52-wk High
HK$3.63
52-wk Low
HK$2.86

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sichuan Expressway says dividend payment date on June 23
Friday, 16 Jun 2017 

June 16 (Reuters) - Sichuan Expressway Co Ltd <601107.SS>:* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.11 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22.* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 23 and the dividend will be paid on June 23.  Full Article

Sichuan Expressway posts January toll income of RMB 280.2 million
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

Sichuan Expressway Co Ltd <601107.SS> :January toll income RMB 280.2 million versus RMB 246.7 million.  Full Article

Sichuan Expressway's H1 net profit up 21.4 pct
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 

Sichuan Expressway Co Ltd <601107.SS><0107.HK> :Says H1 net profit up 21.4 percent y/y.  Full Article

Sichuan Expressway Co says unit enters sales agency agreement<601107.SS>
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 

Sichuan Expressway Co Ltd <601107.SS>: Continuing connected transaction - sales agency agreement <0107.HK> . Says Renshou Landmark Company, a subsidiary of the company, and Sichuan Trading Real Estate entered into the sales agency agreement . Deal for for a term from 26 August 2016 to 31 December 2018 . Renshou Landmark Company agreed to entrust Sichuan Trading Real Estate to conduct marketing plan .  Full Article

Sichuan Expressway's July toll road revenue up 6.0 pct
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Sichuan Expressway Co Ltd <601107.SS> :Says July toll road revenue at 238.8 million yuan ($35.94 million), up 6.0 percent y/y.  Full Article

Sichuan Expressway's June toll road revenue up 16.9 pct
Friday, 15 Jul 2016 

Sichuan Expressway Co Ltd <601107.SS><0107.HK> :Says June toll road revenue at 263.9 million yuan ($39.50 million), up 16.9 percent y/y.  Full Article

Sichuan Expressway updates on listing of domestic corporate bonds<601107.SS>
Friday, 8 Jul 2016 

Sichuan Expressway Co Ltd <601107.SS>: Says corporate bonds of the company will be listed on the Shanghai stock exchange on 11 July 2016 .  Full Article

Sichuan Expressway issues 1 bln yuan bonds with interest of 3.48 pct
Wednesday, 22 Jun 2016 

Sichuan Expressway Co Ltd <601107.SS>:Says it issued 1 billion yuan worth of bonds with interest of 3.48 percent, on June 20.  Full Article

Sichuan Expressway posts May total toll income of RMB 216.4 million<601107.SS>
Friday, 17 Jun 2016 

Sichuan Expressway Co Ltd <601107.SS>: May total toll income RMB 216.4 million .  Full Article

Sichuan Expressway to pay 2015 dividend on June 16
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 

Sichuan Expressway Co Ltd <601107.SS> : Says it plans to pay a cash dividend of 0.08 yuan (before tax) per share to shareholders of record on June 15, for 2015 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 16 and the dividend will be paid on June 16.  Full Article

