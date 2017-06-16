Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sichuan Expressway says dividend payment date on June 23

June 16 (Reuters) - Sichuan Expressway Co Ltd <601107.SS>:* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.11 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22.* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 23 and the dividend will be paid on June 23.

Sichuan Expressway posts January toll income of RMB 280.2 million

Sichuan Expressway Co Ltd <601107.SS> :January toll income RMB 280.2 million versus RMB 246.7 million.

Sichuan Expressway's H1 net profit up 21.4 pct

Sichuan Expressway Co Ltd <601107.SS><0107.HK> :Says H1 net profit up 21.4 percent y/y.

Sichuan Expressway Co says unit enters sales agency agreement<601107.SS>

Sichuan Expressway Co Ltd <601107.SS>: Continuing connected transaction - sales agency agreement <0107.HK> . Says Renshou Landmark Company, a subsidiary of the company, and Sichuan Trading Real Estate entered into the sales agency agreement . Deal for for a term from 26 August 2016 to 31 December 2018 . Renshou Landmark Company agreed to entrust Sichuan Trading Real Estate to conduct marketing plan .

Sichuan Expressway's July toll road revenue up 6.0 pct

Sichuan Expressway Co Ltd <601107.SS> :Says July toll road revenue at 238.8 million yuan ($35.94 million), up 6.0 percent y/y.

Sichuan Expressway's June toll road revenue up 16.9 pct

Sichuan Expressway Co Ltd <601107.SS><0107.HK> :Says June toll road revenue at 263.9 million yuan ($39.50 million), up 16.9 percent y/y.

Sichuan Expressway updates on listing of domestic corporate bonds<601107.SS>

Sichuan Expressway Co Ltd <601107.SS>: Says corporate bonds of the company will be listed on the Shanghai stock exchange on 11 July 2016 .

Sichuan Expressway issues 1 bln yuan bonds with interest of 3.48 pct

Sichuan Expressway Co Ltd <601107.SS>:Says it issued 1 billion yuan worth of bonds with interest of 3.48 percent, on June 20.

Sichuan Expressway posts May total toll income of RMB 216.4 million<601107.SS>

Sichuan Expressway Co Ltd <601107.SS>: May total toll income RMB 216.4 million .

Sichuan Expressway to pay 2015 dividend on June 16

Sichuan Expressway Co Ltd <601107.SS> : Says it plans to pay a cash dividend of 0.08 yuan (before tax) per share to shareholders of record on June 15, for 2015 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 16 and the dividend will be paid on June 16.