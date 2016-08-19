Edition:
Good Resources Holdings Ltd (0109.HK)

0109.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.39HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.00 (-1.27%)
Prev Close
HK$0.40
Open
HK$0.39
Day's High
HK$0.40
Day's Low
HK$0.38
Volume
650,006
Avg. Vol
3,506,794
52-wk High
HK$0.59
52-wk Low
HK$0.31

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Goodresources issues profit warning<0109.HK>
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

Good Resources Holdings Ltd <0109.HK>: Goodresources-profit warning <0109.HK> . Says group expects to record a loss and a significant total comprehensive loss for the year ended 30 June 2016 . Expected result due to the unfavourable foreign exchange differences of approximately HK$139 million for the 6 months ended 31 December 2015 .  Full Article

Good Resources Holdings updates on disposal agreement<0109.HK>
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 

Good Resources Holdings Ltd <0109.HK>: Says the company as the seller entered into the agreement with gsr capital as the purchaser . Deal for US$5 million in cash . Transaction in relation to the disposal of shares in metro leader limited and prominent wise limited .  Full Article

Good Resources says chief executive officer appointed as chairman<0109.HK>
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

Good Resources Holdings Ltd <0109.HK>: Sonny Wu has tendered his resignation as an executive director . Lu Sheng an executive director and chief executive officer of the company, has been appointed as chairman .  Full Article

Good Resources Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-Good Resources Holdings records FY profit attributable of HK$75.2 mln

* FY profit attributable to owners HK$75.2 million versus loss of HK$16.2 million

