Goodresources issues profit warning<0109.HK>

Good Resources Holdings Ltd <0109.HK>: Goodresources-profit warning <0109.HK> . Says group expects to record a loss and a significant total comprehensive loss for the year ended 30 June 2016 . Expected result due to the unfavourable foreign exchange differences of approximately HK$139 million for the 6 months ended 31 December 2015 .

Good Resources Holdings updates on disposal agreement<0109.HK>

Good Resources Holdings Ltd <0109.HK>: Says the company as the seller entered into the agreement with gsr capital as the purchaser . Deal for US$5 million in cash . Transaction in relation to the disposal of shares in metro leader limited and prominent wise limited .

Good Resources says chief executive officer appointed as chairman<0109.HK>

Good Resources Holdings Ltd <0109.HK>: Sonny Wu has tendered his resignation as an executive director . Lu Sheng an executive director and chief executive officer of the company, has been appointed as chairman .