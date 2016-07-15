Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Ltd (0116.HK)
0116.HK on Hong Kong Stock
16.90HKD
23 Oct 2017
16.90HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.28 (-1.63%)
HK$-0.28 (-1.63%)
Prev Close
HK$17.18
HK$17.18
Open
HK$17.14
HK$17.14
Day's High
HK$17.14
HK$17.14
Day's Low
HK$16.64
HK$16.64
Volume
384,000
384,000
Avg. Vol
413,229
413,229
52-wk High
HK$20.85
HK$20.85
52-wk Low
HK$13.30
HK$13.30
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Chow Sang Sang Holdings International issues profit warning<0116.HK>
Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Ltd <0116.HK>: Profit warning <0116.HK> . For HY group is expected to record a decrease of approximately 50-60% in the amount of net profit . Decrease in net profit due to a decline in turnover due to weakened consumer demand in mainland China and Hong Kong . Full Article