Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Poly Property Group Co says 9 month contracted sales about RMB30.1 bln

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Poly Property Group Co Ltd <0119.HK>::9 month ‍recorded contracted sales of about RMB30.1 billion.

Poly Property Group contracted sales about RMB18.1 mln for five months to May

June 8 (Reuters) - Poly Property Group Co Ltd <0119.HK>::Recorded contracted sales of approximately RMB18.1 billion for five months ended 31 May 2017​.

Poly Property Group Co Group updates on 9 month sales

Poly Property Group Co Ltd <0119.HK> :Group recorded contracted sales of approximately RMB 25.9 billion for nine months ended 30 september 2016.

Poly Property says unit entered facility agreement with Hang Seng Bank Ltd<0119.HK>

Poly Property Group Co Ltd <0119.HK>: Unit entered into a facility agreement with hang seng bank limited . Says agreement for a total term loan facility of hk$1.90 billion .

Poly Property reports HY net profit HK$58.6 mln vs HK$102.8 mln<0119.HK>

Poly Property Group Co Ltd <0119.HK>: Interim results for the six months ended 30th June, 2016 <0119.HK> . HY net profit HK$58.6 million versus HK$102.8 million a year ago . HY revenue HK$9.99 billion versus HK$7.49 billion a year ago .Directors have decided not to declare any interim dividend for the six months ended 30th June, 2016.

Poly Property group recored contracted sales RMB 19.6 bln for seven months ended 31 July 2016<0119.HK>

Poly Property Group Co Ltd <0119.HK>: Says group recorded contracted sales of RMB 19.6 billion for the seven months ended 31 July 2016 . Source (http://bit.ly/2ba0rqn) ((Further company coverage: [0119.HK])) ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).

Poly property says group records contracted sales of about RMB17.0 bln for HY<0119.HK>

Poly Property Group Co Ltd <0119.HK>: Property-property sales update for the first half year ended 30 June 2016 <0119.HK> . Group recorded contracted sales of approximately RMB 17.0 billion for the first half year ended 30 June 2016 .

Poly Property recorded contracted sales of RMB 14.0 bln for five months ended 31 May 2016<0119.HK>

Poly Property Group Co Ltd <0119.HK>: Says recorded contracted sales of approximately RMB 14.0 billion for the five months ended 31 May 2016 .

Poly Property Group updates on formation of joint venture<0119.HK>

Poly Property Group Co Ltd <0119.HK>: Connected transaction - formation of joint venture <0119.HK> . Poly Jinan, a wholly- owned subsidiary of the company, and Shandong heshun entered into the jv agreement . Parties propose to inject a total of RMB160 million to the project company .

Poly Property says Jan-April contracted sales about RMB 10.8 bln<0119.HK>

Poly Property Group Co Ltd <0119.HK>: Property-property sales update for the four months ended 30 April 2016 <0119.HK> . Group recorded contracted sales of approximately RMB 10.8 billion for the four months ended 30 April 2016 .