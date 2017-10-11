Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Yuexiu Property Co Ltd <0123.HK>:‍ September contracted sales about RMB4.46 billion.

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Yuexiu Property Co Ltd <0123.HK> ::In July 2017, value of company's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB1,617 million.

Yuexiu Property Co Ltd <0123.HK> :In January 2017 company's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB3.532 billion.

Yuexiu Property Co Ltd <0123.HK>: Announcement of 2016 interim results <0123.HK> . In the first half of 2016, the revenue of approximately RMB5.08 billion was recorded, representing a year-on-year decrease of 23.3% . HY core net profit RMB0.86 billion, up17.2% . Says board proposed to declare an interim dividend for 2016 of hk$0.033 per share . Says in the second half of the year, it is expected that the overall property market will remain stable .

Yuexiu Property Co Ltd <0123.HK>: Announcement - unaudited sales statistics as at 31 July 2016 <0123.HK> . In July 2016, the value of the company's contracted sales (including contracted sales by joint venture projects) amounted to about RMB2.04 billion .

Yuexiu Property Co Ltd <0123.HK>: Announces invitation to noteholders of 2018 notes to offer to tender any and all of their 2018 notes for repurchase for cash by company . The 2018 notes repurchased by the company pursuant to the offer will be cancelled . 2018 notes may be repurchased by the company for up to an aggregate amount of US$30.5 million .

Yuexiu Property Co Ltd <0123.HK>: Announcement - unaudited sales statistics as at 30 June 2016 <0123.HK> . In June 2016, the value of the company's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB2.52 billion .

Yuexiu Property Co Ltd <0123.HK>: On 28 June 2016, the company entered into a facility agreement with a bank . Says pursuant to deal a term loan facility of up to RMB400 million will be made available by the lender .

Yuexiu Property Co Ltd <0123.HK>: Announcement - unaudited sales statistics as at 31 may 2016 <0123.HK> . In May 2016, company's contracted sales (including contracted sales by joint venture projects) amounted to approximately RMB2.12 billion .

Yuexiu Property Co Ltd <0123.HK>: Announcement - unaudited sales statistics as at 30 April 2016 <0123.HK> . In April 2016, the value of co's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB2.71 billion .