Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Yuexiu Property posts Sept contracted sales about RMB4.46 bln
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Yuexiu Property Co Ltd <0123.HK>: September contracted sales about RMB4.46 billion. Full Article
Yuexiu Property Co updates on contracted sales for month of July
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Yuexiu Property Co Ltd <0123.HK> ::In July 2017, value of company's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB1,617 million. Full Article
Yuexiu property Co says contracted sales amounted to about rmb3.532 bln in Jan
Yuexiu Property Co Ltd <0123.HK> :In January 2017 company's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB3.532 billion. Full Article
Yuexiu Property posts HY core net profit RMB0.86 billion, up17.2%<0123.HK>
Yuexiu Property Co Ltd <0123.HK>: Announcement of 2016 interim results <0123.HK> . In the first half of 2016, the revenue of approximately RMB5.08 billion was recorded, representing a year-on-year decrease of 23.3% . HY core net profit RMB0.86 billion, up17.2% . Says board proposed to declare an interim dividend for 2016 of hk$0.033 per share . Says in the second half of the year, it is expected that the overall property market will remain stable . Full Article
Yuexiu Property says July contracted sales amounted to about RMB2.04 bln<0123.HK>
Yuexiu Property Co Ltd <0123.HK>: Announcement - unaudited sales statistics as at 31 July 2016 <0123.HK> . In July 2016, the value of the company's contracted sales (including contracted sales by joint venture projects) amounted to about RMB2.04 billion . Full Article
Yuexiu Property says company may repurchase 2018 notes<0123.HK>
Yuexiu Property Co Ltd <0123.HK>: Announces invitation to noteholders of 2018 notes to offer to tender any and all of their 2018 notes for repurchase for cash by company . The 2018 notes repurchased by the company pursuant to the offer will be cancelled . 2018 notes may be repurchased by the company for up to an aggregate amount of US$30.5 million . Full Article
Yuexiu Property says in June, co's contracted sales amounted to RMB2.52 bln<0123.HK>
Yuexiu Property Co Ltd <0123.HK>: Announcement - unaudited sales statistics as at 30 June 2016 <0123.HK> . In June 2016, the value of the company's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB2.52 billion . Full Article
Yuexiu Property enters into facility agreement with a bank<0123.HK>
Yuexiu Property Co Ltd <0123.HK>: On 28 June 2016, the company entered into a facility agreement with a bank . Says pursuant to deal a term loan facility of up to RMB400 million will be made available by the lender . Full Article
Yuexiu Property posts May contracted sales of about RMB2.12 bln<0123.HK>
Yuexiu Property Co Ltd <0123.HK>: Announcement - unaudited sales statistics as at 31 may 2016 <0123.HK> . In May 2016, company's contracted sales (including contracted sales by joint venture projects) amounted to approximately RMB2.12 billion . Full Article
Yuexiu Property says April contracted sales about RMB2.71 billion<0123.HK>
Yuexiu Property Co Ltd <0123.HK>: Announcement - unaudited sales statistics as at 30 April 2016 <0123.HK> . In April 2016, the value of co's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB2.71 billion . Full Article
