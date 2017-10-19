Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Chinese Estates Holdings announces acquisition of shares in China Evergrande Group

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Chinese Estates Holdings <0127.HK>:Announces acquisition of shares in China Evergrande Group.As of Oct 19,Exec Director Hoi-Wan Chan owns 100 million china evergrande shares which were bought for about HK$2.6 billion ​.From April 2017 to Oct 19, company buys 819.5 million China Evergrande shares in the open market for HK$12 billion.

Chinese Estates says acquired 788.7 bln shares issued by China Evergrande

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd <0127.HK>::During April 2017 to Oct 3, 2017, Co via units acquired total of 788.7 million shares of $0.01 each issued by China Evergrande.Shares were acquired at total consideration (including transaction costs) of about HK$2.6 billion.

Chinese Estates Holdings posts HY net profit HK$2.93 billion<0127.HK>

Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd <0127.HK>: Interim results for the six months ended 30th June, 2016 <0127.HK> . HY net profit hk$2.93 billion versus loss hk$115.4 million . HY revenue hk$ 1.94 billion versus hk$969.0 million . Interim dividend declared for 2016 hk 1 cent per share . Special interim dividend declared for 2016 hk$2.1 and hk$3.23 per share . Co's rental revenue and net rental income in year 2016 will record a sizeable decrease compared to 2015 .

Chinese Estates Holdings declares special interim dividend<0127.HK>

Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd <0127.HK>: Estate holdings - board has resolved to declare a special interim dividend of hk$3.23 per share .

Chinese Estates Holdings declares special interim dividend<0127.HK>

Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd <0127.HK>:Board has resolved to declare a special interim dividend of HK$2.10 per share for year ending 31 December 2016.

Chinese Estates Holdings issues profit alert<0127.HK>

Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd <0127.HK>: Inside information announcement - positive profit alert <0127.HK> . Says expects to record an increase in revenue ranging from 96 percent to 106 percent and may record a profit for HY . Says expected results due to disposal of a subsidiary holding massmutual tower .