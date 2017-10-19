Edition:
Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd (0127.HK)

0127.HK on Hong Kong Stock

13.58HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.26 (-1.88%)
Prev Close
HK$13.84
Open
HK$13.90
Day's High
HK$13.90
Day's Low
HK$13.54
Volume
3,198,000
Avg. Vol
3,787,391
52-wk High
HK$15.58
52-wk Low
HK$10.58

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Chinese Estates Holdings announces acquisition of shares in China Evergrande Group
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Chinese Estates Holdings <0127.HK>:Announces acquisition of shares in China Evergrande Group.As of Oct 19,Exec Director Hoi-Wan Chan owns 100 million china evergrande shares which were bought for about HK$2.6 billion ​.From April 2017 to Oct 19, company buys 819.5 million China Evergrande shares in the open market for HK$12 billion.  Full Article

Chinese Estates says acquired 788.7 bln shares issued by China Evergrande
Wednesday, 4 Oct 2017 

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd <0127.HK>::During April 2017 to Oct 3, 2017, Co via units acquired total of 788.7 million shares of $0.01 each issued by China Evergrande.Shares were acquired at total consideration (including transaction costs) of about HK$2.6 billion.  Full Article

Chinese Estates Holdings posts HY net profit HK$2.93 billion<0127.HK>
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 

Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd <0127.HK>: Interim results for the six months ended 30th June, 2016 <0127.HK> . HY net profit hk$2.93 billion versus loss hk$115.4 million . HY revenue hk$ 1.94 billion versus hk$969.0 million . Interim dividend declared for 2016 hk 1 cent per share . Special interim dividend declared for 2016 hk$2.1 and hk$3.23 per share . Co's rental revenue and net rental income in year 2016 will record a sizeable decrease compared to 2015 .  Full Article

Chinese Estates Holdings declares special interim dividend<0127.HK>
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd <0127.HK>: Estate holdings - board has resolved to declare a special interim dividend of hk$3.23 per share .  Full Article

Chinese Estates Holdings declares special interim dividend<0127.HK>
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 

Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd <0127.HK>:Board has resolved to declare a special interim dividend of HK$2.10 per share for year ending 31 December 2016.  Full Article

Chinese Estates Holdings issues profit alert<0127.HK>
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 

Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd <0127.HK>: Inside information announcement - positive profit alert <0127.HK> . Says expects to record an increase in revenue ranging from 96 percent to 106 percent and may record a profit for HY . Says expected results due to disposal of a subsidiary holding massmutual tower .  Full Article

Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-Chinese Estates Holdings announces acquisition of shares in China Evergrande Group

* As of Oct 19,Exec Director Hoi-Wan Chan owns 100 million china evergrande shares which were bought for about HK$2.6 billion ​

