Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China Merchants China Direct Investments updates on disposal of equity interests in Esurfing<0133.HK>
China Merchants China Direct Investments Ltd <0133.HK>: Disposal of equity interests in esurfing <0133.HK> . Tian zheng has agreed to sell to besttone all of its 5.37% equity interests in esurfing" . tian zheng, besttone, and all other holders of shares in esurfing have entered into a conditional agreement . Estimated consideration for sale and purchase of equity interests held by tian zheng in esurfing is approximately RMB103.8 million . Tian zheng and other esurfing shareholders agreed to sell, and besttone agreed to purchase 100% interests in esurfing . Based on tentative consideration, expected that tian zheng shall receive 7.2 million besttone new shares . Full Article
China Merchants China Direct Investments updates on reorganisation regarding shareholding in China Merchants Bank<0133.HK><600036.SS>
China Merchants China Direct Investments Ltd <0133.HK>: Inside information update on the reorganisation regarding shareholding in China Merchants Bank Co. ltd. <0133.HK> . Cmsn applied to csrc for pause in its application for aforesaid waiver and csrc has agreed to pause in application . Full Article
BRIEF-China Merchants China Direct Investments disposes shares in Industrial Bank
June 15 China Merchants China Direct Investments Ltd: