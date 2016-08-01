China Merchants China Direct Investments Ltd <0133.HK>: Disposal of equity interests in esurfing <0133.HK> . Tian zheng has agreed to sell to besttone all of its 5.37% equity interests in esurfing" . tian zheng, besttone, and all other holders of shares in esurfing have entered into a conditional agreement . Estimated consideration for sale and purchase of equity interests held by tian zheng in esurfing is approximately RMB103.8 million . Tian zheng and other esurfing shareholders agreed to sell, and besttone agreed to purchase 100% interests in esurfing . Based on tentative consideration, expected that tian zheng shall receive 7.2 million besttone new shares .