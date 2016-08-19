Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Corrects HY net profit figure in headline to HK$2.89 bln (not HK$2.89 mln.Aug 19 (Reuters) - Kunlun Energy Co Ltd <0135.HK>: Says directors do not recommend a payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY profit attributable to the owners of the company HK$2.89 billion versus HK$2.78 billion . Says HY revenue HK$39.89 billion versus HK$49.29 billion last year . "In the second half of the year, the situation of oversupply in the international oil and gas market would continue" .

Kunlun Energy updates on Xinjiang contract<0135.HK>

Kunlun Energy Co Ltd <0135.HK>: Update on the xinjiang contract <0135.HK> . Says the current production period under the xinjiang contract will expire on 31 August 2016 . Current production period under the xinjiang contract will not be further extended upon its expiry .

Kunlun Energy says Wang Gang appointed as chief financial officer<0135.HK>

Kunlun Energy Co Ltd <0135.HK>: Change of executive directors and change of chief financial officer <0135.HK> . Zhang Bowen, an executive director, has not offered himself for re-election as a director . Cheng cheng, an executive director, has tendered his resignation as an executive director . Ding Shilu,Zhao Zhongxun And Zhang Yaoming have been appointed as executive directors . Announces that Lau Hak Woon, current chief financial officer, has reached his retirement age . Says Wang Gang has been appointed to be the chief financial officer .

Kunlun Energy issues FY 2015 profit outlook

Kunlun Energy Co Ltd:Expected to record a significant decrease in profit attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 December 2015.Expected result due to significant drop in international crude oil price.