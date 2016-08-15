Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd <0148.HK>: Interim results announcement <0148.HK> . HY revenue hk$ 18.32 billion versus hk$16.47 billion year ago . Interim dividend hk$ 0.30 per share . Entering the second half of 2016, demand for electronics products remains solid" . HY reported net profit hk$ 1.51 billion versus hk$882.9 million year ago . Pcb division is back on track for growth" . Group's major commercial property project, Shanghai Kingboard plaza phase i, scheduled for completion during the second half .

Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd <0148.HK>: Kingboard chem KB LAMINATES joint announcement positive profit alert <0148.HK> . Expecting to record a significant increase in the net profit of approximately 70% for the six months ended 30 June . Expected increase in net profit of kbc group is mainly attributable to a strong sales in residential properties . Says kbl group is expecting to record an increase in the net profit of approximately 30% for the six months ended 30 June . Expected increase in net profit of Kingboard Laminates Group is due to recognition of sales of residential properties .