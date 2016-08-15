Edition:
Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd (0148.HK)

0148.HK on Hong Kong Stock

44.20HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.35 (+0.80%)
Prev Close
HK$43.85
Open
HK$44.30
Day's High
HK$44.50
Day's Low
HK$43.50
Volume
1,876,335
Avg. Vol
2,132,268
52-wk High
HK$45.15
52-wk Low
HK$19.70

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kingboard Chemical HY reported net profit HK$ 1.51 bln versus HK$882.9 mln<0148.HK>
Monday, 15 Aug 2016 

Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd <0148.HK>: Interim results announcement <0148.HK> . HY revenue hk$ 18.32 billion versus hk$16.47 billion year ago . Interim dividend hk$ 0.30 per share . Entering the second half of 2016, demand for electronics products remains solid" . HY reported net profit hk$ 1.51 billion versus hk$882.9 million year ago . Pcb division is back on track for growth" . Group's major commercial property project, Shanghai Kingboard plaza phase i, scheduled for completion during the second half .  Full Article

Kingboard Chemical and Kingboard Laminates issues joint positive profit alert<0148.HK><1888.HK>
Monday, 18 Jul 2016 

Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd <0148.HK>: Kingboard chem KB LAMINATES joint announcement positive profit alert <0148.HK> . Expecting to record a significant increase in the net profit of approximately 70% for the six months ended 30 June . Expected increase in net profit of kbc group is mainly attributable to a strong sales in residential properties . Says kbl group is expecting to record an increase in the net profit of approximately 30% for the six months ended 30 June . Expected increase in net profit of Kingboard Laminates Group is due to recognition of sales of residential properties . Source (http://bit.ly/29GnO9R) ((For more news, please click here [1888.HK])) ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).  Full Article

