Shenzhen International Holdings Ltd <0152.HK> : Board recommended payment of a final dividend of rmb 0.22 per share . Fy revenue rmb4.53 billion versus rmb 3.42 billion .Fy net profit attributable rmb1.17 billion versus rmb1.55 billion.

Shenzhen International HY net profit HK$632.2 mln vs HK$1.37 bln year ago<0152.HK>

Shenzhen International Holdings Ltd <0152.HK>: 2016 interim results announcement <0152.HK> . HY revenue hk$3.58 billion versus hk$2.93 billion year ago . HY net profit hk$632.2 million versus hk$1.37 billion year ago . Says board has resolved not to declare an interim dividend in respect of the period . Looking to the second half of 2016, more uncertainties are expected in the macroeconomic landscape" . Group expects the capital expenditures for the second half of 2016 to be approximately RMB2.36 billion . Expects that the renminbi exchange rate will experience higher volatility in the future" .

Shenzhen International updates on disposal of shares in CSG Holding Co<0152.HK>

Shenzhen International Holdings Ltd <0152.HK>: Voluntary disclosure - disposal of shares in csg holding co., ltd. <0152.HK> . Disposal had been carried out through the bidding price system on the Shenzhen stock exchange at an average selling price of RMB14.81 per CSG A share . From 27 may 2015 to 16 August 2016, group had disposed of an aggregate of approximately 22.2 million a shares of CSG Holding co., ltd. .

Shenzhen International appoints Li Hai Tao as CEO<0152.HK>

Shenzhen International Holdings Ltd <0152.HK>: Says li hai tao has been appointed as an executive director and the chief executive officer . Says li jing qi has resigned from his position as an executive director and the chief executive officer .