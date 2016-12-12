Edition:
India

China Saite Group Company Ltd (0153.HK)

0153.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.58HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$0.01 (+1.75%)
Prev Close
HK$0.57
Open
HK$0.58
Day's High
HK$0.58
Day's Low
HK$0.57
Volume
12,268,000
Avg. Vol
5,126,756
52-wk High
HK$0.66
52-wk Low
HK$0.45

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Saite Group Co enters subscription agreement with Five Seasons Xiv Limited
Monday, 12 Dec 2016 

China Saite Group Co Ltd <0153.HK> : Subscriber agreed to subscribe for an aggregate of 203.8 million subscription shares at price of hk$0.52 per subscription share . Estimated net proceeds from subscription, after deduction of relevant expenses, will be approximately hk$105.8 million . Five Seasons Xiv Limited is subscriber .Company entered into subscription agreement with subscriber, being an independent third party.  Full Article

China Saite says Suen To Wai resigns as CFO<0153.HK>
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

China Saite Group Co Ltd <0153.HK>: Suen To Wai has resigned as the company secretary of the company, chief financial officer of the company .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

China Saite Group Company Ltd News

» More 0153.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials