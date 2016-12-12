China Saite Group Company Ltd (0153.HK)
0153.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.58HKD
0.58HKD
Change (% chg)
HK$0.01 (+1.75%)
Prev Close
HK$0.57
Open
HK$0.58
Day's High
HK$0.58
Day's Low
HK$0.57
Volume
12,268,000
Avg. Vol
5,126,756
52-wk High
HK$0.66
52-wk Low
HK$0.45
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China Saite Group Co enters subscription agreement with Five Seasons Xiv Limited
China Saite Group Co Ltd <0153.HK> : Subscriber agreed to subscribe for an aggregate of 203.8 million subscription shares at price of hk$0.52 per subscription share . Estimated net proceeds from subscription, after deduction of relevant expenses, will be approximately hk$105.8 million . Five Seasons Xiv Limited is subscriber .Company entered into subscription agreement with subscriber, being an independent third party. Full Article
China Saite says Suen To Wai resigns as CFO<0153.HK>
China Saite Group Co Ltd <0153.HK>: Suen To Wai has resigned as the company secretary of the company, chief financial officer of the company . Full Article
No consensus analysis data available.