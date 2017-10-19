Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Avic international says qtrly net profit attributable of Fiyta Holdings is up 3.86 pct‍​

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Avic International Holdings Ltd <0161.HK>:qtrly net profit attributable of Fiyta Holdings RMB49.8 million, up 3.86 percent ‍​.qtrly operating revenue of Fiyta Holdings RMB876.1 million, up 16.1 percent ‍​.

Avic International appoints Liu Hong De as chairman

Avic International Holdings Ltd <0161.HK> : Pan Lin Wu resigned as an executive director . Appoints Liu Hong De and Zhou Chun Hua as an executive director . Wu Guang Quan resigned as an executive director and chairman of board .Resolved to appoint Liu Hong De as chairman of board with effect from 15 february 2017.

AVIC International says unit is currently planning for a significant asset restructuring

Avic International Holdings Ltd <0161.HK> : Tianma intends to acquire equity interests in certain companies by issuance of shares . "restructuring is still at preliminary stage and there is no concrete plan as to restructuring" .Tianma Microelectronics Co, a unit of co, is currently planning for a significant asset restructuring.

AVIC International updates on reorganisation plans<0161.HK>

AVIC International Holdings Ltd <0161.HK>: Currently, there are many uncertainties for the company to take part in reorganization .AVIC international -company is also considering to take part in such reorganization, which may involve real estate business and assets of the group.