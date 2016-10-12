Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Baoli Technologies Holdings Ltd <0164.HK> : Expected that consolidated results of group may record increase of approximately HK$228 million in loss for interim period .Expected loss due to fair value loss on financial assets at fair value held by group.

China Baoli Technologies Holdings Ltd <0164.HK>: Tec-appointment of executive director and new chairman of the board <0164.HK> . Zhang yi has been appointed as executive director and new chairman of the board .

China Baoli Technologies Holdings Ltd <0164.HK>: Tec-...more appointment of chairman and chief executive officer and grant of share options <0164.HK> . Yeung Chun Wai, Anthony, an executive director, has been appointed as the chairman of the board . Chu Wei Ning has been appointed as the chief executive officer of the company .

China Baoli Technologies Holdings Ltd <0164.HK>: Says injunction obtained against certain shareholders in breach of their lock-up undertakings .

China Baoli Technologies Holdings Ltd <0164.HK>: Entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement with China Cyts Industrial Development Co. Ltd . Pursuant to deal co and China Youth Travel agreed to cooperate in setting up of the "One-Belt One-Road" investment fund . Says fund to have initial target funding size of $4 billion, out of which China Youth Travel to contribute $500 million .

REX Global Entertainment Holdings Ltd <0164.HK>: Rexglobal ent-discloseable transaction deemed disposal of 20% interest in a subsidiary and resumption of trading <0164.HK> . China Baoli, China Youth Travel and the target company entered into the framework agreement . Target company or its subsidiary will be held as to 80% by China Baoli and 20% by China Youth Travel . Application has been made for the resumption of trading in the shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 26 May 2016 . China Baoli and China Youth Travel wish to cooperate with each other to develop Yota Smartphone and related business . Total investment amount of no more than RMB3 billion to be committed by China Baoli and China Youth Travel .