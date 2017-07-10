Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Everbright announces coupon rate for issue of 2017 first tranche corporate bonds

July 10 (Reuters) - China Everbright Ltd <0165.HK>::Company will issue first tranche of corporate bonds for year of 2017 which will have a principal amount of RMB2.5 billion​.Coupon rate for type 1 bonds and type 2 bonds shall be fixed at 4.55 pct and 4.80 pct, respectively.

China Everbright Ltd says Tang Shuangning ceased to be the chairman of the board

China Everbright Limited <0165.HK> : Tang Shuangning, has ceased to be the chairman of the board . Wang Weimin has resigned as the non-executive director of the company .Cai Yunge, an executive director and deputy chairman of the company, has been re-designated as an executive director and chairman.

China Everbright updates on disposal 9.34% of equity interest in China Unionpay Merchant Services

China Everbright Ltd <0165.HK> : China Eb Ltd-discloseable Transaction - Disposal Of 9.34% Of The Equity Interest In China Unionpay Merchant Services Co., Ltd. . Vendor (an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of company) entered into sale and purchase agreement with purchaser . Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell equity interest, representing 9.34% of equity interest in target company, China Unionpay Merchant Services Co . Purchaser is Guangji Consultancy (Beijing) company, a company established under laws of PRC with limited liability . Deal for consideration of RMB1.83 billion .Will recognize a gain before taxation attributable to company's shareholders of approximately HK$634 million from disposal.

China Everbright announces provision of loan facility to Beyond Border Investments<0165.HK>

China Everbright Ltd <0165.HK>: Discloseable transaction in relation to the provision of loan facility <0165.HK> . Entered into the facility agreement with the borrower and the guarantor . Says facility of an amount up to US$350 million with an interest rate of 6.50% per annum . Borrower is Beyond Border Investments Limited, guarantor is IDG VC management ltd .

China Everbright HY net profit HK$1.41 bln<0165.HK>

China Everbright Ltd <0165.HK>: Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY turnover HK$3.84 billion versus HK$5.63 billion last year . HY net profit HK$1.41 billion versus HK$3.23 billion last year . Interim dividend declared after the end of the reporting period of HK$0.25 per share .

China Everbright say unit to loan upto $350 mln to Beyond Border Investments<0165.HK>

China Everbright Ltd <0165.HK>: Discloseable transaction in relation to the provision of loan facility <0165.HK> . Lender (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company) entered into the commitment letter with the borrower . Says agreemnt in relation to the provision of the facility of an amount up to US$350 million . Lender is rainbow dynasty investments limited ; borrower is Beyond Border Investments Limited .

China Everbright announces acquisition of shares of Shanghai Jiabao Industry & Commerce (Group)<0165.HK>

China Everbright Ltd <0165.HK>: Discloseable transaction - acquisition of shares of Shanghai Jiabao Industry & Commerce (Group) Co., Ltd.. <0165.HK> . Says the aggregate consideration for the acquisition is RMB501.1 million . Purchaser, being a wholly- owned subsidiary of the company, acquired 34.1 million sale shares . Unit acquired sale shares about 4.99% of total issued share capital of Jiabao Industry & Commerce from Beijing Guangan Yangguang Investment Center .

China Everbright announces issue of corporate bonds<0165.HK>

China Everbright Ltd <0165.HK>: Corporate bonds will be issued in tranches and the aggregate principal amount for the first tranche will be RMB4 billion . Says initial issue size for the type 1 bonds and the type 2 bonds will be RMB2 billion each . Says reference is made to announcements of co dated 8 June 2016 and 19 July 2016 regarding proposed bond issue .

China Everbright unit entered into loan facility letter<0165.HK>

China Everbright Ltd <0165.HK>: Unit entered into facility letter with an independent third party bank as lender for term loan of up to US$150 million .

China Aircraft Leasing Group enters into repurchase agreement with investors,CEL unit<0165.HK><1848.HK>

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd <1848.HK>: Inside information-connected transaction-proposed repurchase of convertible bonds <1848.HK> . Company entered into separate repurchase agreements with certain investors . Deal to repurchase convertible bonds in the aggregate principal amount of hk$581.9 million . Company entered into the ce repurchase agreement with China Everbright . Repurchase agreements for an aggregate consideration of hk$590.6 million . Repurchase consideration under the CE repurchase agreement is expected to be hk$78.7 million .