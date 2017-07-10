Edition:
China Everbright Ltd (0165.HK)

0165.HK on Hong Kong Stock

18.10HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
HK$18.08
Open
HK$18.26
Day's High
HK$18.26
Day's Low
HK$18.00
Volume
1,734,000
Avg. Vol
3,728,158
52-wk High
HK$19.48
52-wk Low
HK$14.26

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Everbright announces coupon rate for issue of 2017 first tranche corporate bonds
Monday, 10 Jul 2017 

July 10 (Reuters) - China Everbright Ltd <0165.HK>::Company will issue first tranche of corporate bonds for year of 2017 which will have a principal amount of RMB2.5 billion​.Coupon rate for type 1 bonds and type 2 bonds shall be fixed at 4.55 pct and 4.80 pct, respectively.  Full Article

China Everbright Ltd says Tang Shuangning ceased to be the chairman of the board
Monday, 12 Dec 2016 

China Everbright Limited <0165.HK> : Tang Shuangning, has ceased to be the chairman of the board . Wang Weimin has resigned as the non-executive director of the company .Cai Yunge, an executive director and deputy chairman of the company, has been re-designated as an executive director and chairman.  Full Article

China Everbright updates on disposal 9.34% of equity interest in China Unionpay Merchant Services
Friday, 30 Sep 2016 

China Everbright Ltd <0165.HK> : China Eb Ltd-discloseable Transaction - Disposal Of 9.34% Of The Equity Interest In China Unionpay Merchant Services Co., Ltd. . Vendor (an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of company) entered into sale and purchase agreement with purchaser . Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell equity interest, representing 9.34% of equity interest in target company, China Unionpay Merchant Services Co . Purchaser is Guangji Consultancy (Beijing) company, a company established under laws of PRC with limited liability . Deal for consideration of RMB1.83 billion .Will recognize a gain before taxation attributable to company's shareholders of approximately HK$634 million from disposal.  Full Article

China Everbright announces provision of loan facility to Beyond Border Investments<0165.HK>
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

China Everbright Ltd <0165.HK>: Discloseable transaction in relation to the provision of loan facility <0165.HK> . Entered into the facility agreement with the borrower and the guarantor . Says facility of an amount up to US$350 million with an interest rate of 6.50% per annum . Borrower is Beyond Border Investments Limited, guarantor is IDG VC management ltd .  Full Article

China Everbright HY net profit HK$1.41 bln<0165.HK>
Wednesday, 31 Aug 2016 

China Everbright Ltd <0165.HK>: Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY turnover HK$3.84 billion versus HK$5.63 billion last year . HY net profit HK$1.41 billion versus HK$3.23 billion last year . Interim dividend declared after the end of the reporting period of HK$0.25 per share .  Full Article

China Everbright say unit to loan upto $350 mln to Beyond Border Investments<0165.HK>
Wednesday, 17 Aug 2016 

China Everbright Ltd <0165.HK>: Discloseable transaction in relation to the provision of loan facility <0165.HK> . Lender (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company) entered into the commitment letter with the borrower . Says agreemnt in relation to the provision of the facility of an amount up to US$350 million . Lender is rainbow dynasty investments limited ; borrower is Beyond Border Investments Limited .  Full Article

China Everbright announces acquisition of shares of Shanghai Jiabao Industry & Commerce (Group)<0165.HK>
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 

China Everbright Ltd <0165.HK>: Discloseable transaction - acquisition of shares of Shanghai Jiabao Industry & Commerce (Group) Co., Ltd.. <0165.HK> . Says the aggregate consideration for the acquisition is RMB501.1 million . Purchaser, being a wholly- owned subsidiary of the company, acquired 34.1 million sale shares . Unit acquired sale shares about 4.99% of total issued share capital of Jiabao Industry & Commerce from Beijing Guangan Yangguang Investment Center .  Full Article

China Everbright announces issue of corporate bonds<0165.HK>
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 

China Everbright Ltd <0165.HK>: Corporate bonds will be issued in tranches and the aggregate principal amount for the first tranche will be RMB4 billion . Says initial issue size for the type 1 bonds and the type 2 bonds will be RMB2 billion each . Says reference is made to announcements of co dated 8 June 2016 and 19 July 2016 regarding proposed bond issue .  Full Article

China Everbright unit entered into loan facility letter<0165.HK>
Friday, 15 Jul 2016 

China Everbright Ltd <0165.HK>: Unit entered into facility letter with an independent third party bank as lender for term loan of up to US$150 million .  Full Article

China Aircraft Leasing Group enters into repurchase agreement with investors,CEL unit<0165.HK><1848.HK>
Wednesday, 6 Jul 2016 

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd <1848.HK>: Inside information-connected transaction-proposed repurchase of convertible bonds <1848.HK> . Company entered into separate repurchase agreements with certain investors . Deal to repurchase convertible bonds in the aggregate principal amount of hk$581.9 million . Company entered into the ce repurchase agreement with China Everbright . Repurchase agreements for an aggregate consideration of hk$590.6 million . Repurchase consideration under the CE repurchase agreement is expected to be hk$78.7 million .  Full Article

