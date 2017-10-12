Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Japan's Asahi mulling possibility of selling stake Tsingtao Brewery

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd <600600.SS><0168.HK>:Says its second biggest shareholder Japan's Asahi Group Holdings is studying the possibility to sell entire or partial stake in the company.Says Asahi Group currently holds 270.1 million H-shares in the company, representing 19.99 percent of total issued share capital.

Tsingtao Brewery's H1 net profit down 10.8 pct

Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd <600600.SS><0168.HK> :Says H1 net profit down 10.8 percent y/y.

Tsingtao Brewery to pay 2015 div on July 12

Tsingtao Brewery <600600.SS> Co Ltd: Says it will pay cash dividend of 3.9 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of July 11 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 12 and the dividend will be paid on July 12.

Tsingtao Brewery updates selling of subsidiary

Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd:Says to sell 100 pct stake in a Qingdao-based investment company, which listed by the company for sale, to a Shouguang-based holding company.Says transaction price 461.29 mln yuan.