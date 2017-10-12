Edition:
Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd (0168.HK)

0168.HK on Hong Kong Stock

30.85HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.30 (-0.96%)
Prev Close
HK$31.15
Open
HK$31.45
Day's High
HK$31.45
Day's Low
HK$30.80
Volume
253,662
Avg. Vol
740,968
52-wk High
HK$37.70
52-wk Low
HK$28.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Japan's Asahi mulling possibility of selling stake Tsingtao Brewery
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd <600600.SS><0168.HK>:Says its second biggest shareholder Japan's Asahi Group Holdings is studying the possibility to sell entire or partial stake in the company.Says Asahi Group currently holds 270.1 million H-shares in the company, representing 19.99 percent of total issued share capital.  Full Article

Tsingtao Brewery's H1 net profit down 10.8 pct
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 

Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd <600600.SS><0168.HK> :Says H1 net profit down 10.8 percent y/y.  Full Article

Tsingtao Brewery to pay 2015 div on July 12
Tuesday, 5 Jul 2016 

Tsingtao Brewery <600600.SS> Co Ltd: Says it will pay cash dividend of 3.9 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of July 11 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 12 and the dividend will be paid on July 12.  Full Article

Tsingtao Brewery announces 2015 dividend payment
Tuesday, 29 Mar 2016 

Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd:To pay cash dividend of 3.9 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015.  Full Article

Tsingtao Brewery updates selling of subsidiary
Tuesday, 22 Dec 2015 

Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd:Says to sell 100 pct stake in a Qingdao-based investment company, which listed by the company for sale, to a Shouguang-based holding company.Says transaction price 461.29 mln yuan.  Full Article

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

