Wanda Hotel Development Co Ltd (0169.HK)

0169.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.40HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.10 (-6.67%)
Prev Close
HK$1.50
Open
HK$1.47
Day's High
HK$1.48
Day's Low
HK$1.39
Volume
2,363,000
Avg. Vol
17,830,712
52-wk High
HK$2.39
52-wk Low
HK$0.58

Wanda Hotel Development Co says HY revenue hk$258.0 million versus hk$99.8 million<0169.HK>
Wednesday, 17 Aug 2016 

Wanda Hotel Development Co Ltd <0169.HK>: Says no dividend has been declared in respect of the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Group will continue to focus on international gateway cities which attract a significant number of tourists" . Says HY revenue hk$258.0 million versus hk$99.8 million . HY net loss hk$37.1 million versus loss hk$82.1 million . Group will continue to hold the commercial component and hotel assets for investment purpose . Will steadily develop the existing projects, residential component will be sold as scheduled if market conditions are favourable .  Full Article

Wanda Hotel Development clarifies on media article for selling property project in Madrid<0169.HK>
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 

Wanda Hotel Development Co Ltd <0169.HK>: Notes certain media articles appearing on 21 July 2016 stating, that group agreed with baraka to sell group's property project in Madrid . On 12 July 2016 unit signed a mou with baraka global invest, s.l.u . Deal was in relation to negotiation and possible sale of all the issued shares in Wanda Madrid development by group to baraka . Possible disposal is still under discussion and negotiation and subject to final agreement .  Full Article

Wanda Hotel says to buy hotel assets from parent for $112 million

HONG KONG Wanda Hotel Development Co Ltd said on Tuesday it would buy Wanda Hotel Management (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd from a unit of its controlling shareholder Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co. Ltd for HK$878 million ($112.40 million).

