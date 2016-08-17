Wanda Hotel Development Co Ltd (0169.HK)
1.40HKD
1:29pm IST
HK$-0.10 (-6.67%)
HK$1.50
HK$1.47
HK$1.48
HK$1.39
2,363,000
17,830,712
HK$2.39
HK$0.58
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Wanda Hotel Development Co says HY revenue hk$258.0 million versus hk$99.8 million<0169.HK>
Wanda Hotel Development Co Ltd <0169.HK>: Says no dividend has been declared in respect of the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Group will continue to focus on international gateway cities which attract a significant number of tourists" . Says HY revenue hk$258.0 million versus hk$99.8 million . HY net loss hk$37.1 million versus loss hk$82.1 million . Group will continue to hold the commercial component and hotel assets for investment purpose . Will steadily develop the existing projects, residential component will be sold as scheduled if market conditions are favourable . Full Article
Wanda Hotel Development clarifies on media article for selling property project in Madrid<0169.HK>
Wanda Hotel Development Co Ltd <0169.HK>: Notes certain media articles appearing on 21 July 2016 stating, that group agreed with baraka to sell group's property project in Madrid . On 12 July 2016 unit signed a mou with baraka global invest, s.l.u . Deal was in relation to negotiation and possible sale of all the issued shares in Wanda Madrid development by group to baraka . Possible disposal is still under discussion and negotiation and subject to final agreement . Full Article
Wanda Hotel says to buy hotel assets from parent for $112 million
HONG KONG Wanda Hotel Development Co Ltd said on Tuesday it would buy Wanda Hotel Management (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd from a unit of its controlling shareholder Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co. Ltd for HK$878 million ($112.40 million).