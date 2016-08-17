Wanda Hotel Development Co Ltd <0169.HK>: Says no dividend has been declared in respect of the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Group will continue to focus on international gateway cities which attract a significant number of tourists" . Says HY revenue hk$258.0 million versus hk$99.8 million . HY net loss hk$37.1 million versus loss hk$82.1 million . Group will continue to hold the commercial component and hotel assets for investment purpose . Will steadily develop the existing projects, residential component will be sold as scheduled if market conditions are favourable .