Silver Grant International Industries Ltd <0171.HK>: For six months ended 30 june 2016 net profit is expected to have a decline of approximately 25% . Profit warning announcement . Decrease in profit due to increase in operating loss incurred by tai zhou united east petrochemical company limited .

Silver Grant International Industries Ltd:Expected to record a loss attributable to owners of the company in excess of hk$50.0 million for the year ended 31 December 2015.Expected loss due to significant decrease in fair value recognised in respect of the group's held-for-trading investments.