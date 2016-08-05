Edition:
Silver Grant International Industries Ltd (0171.HK)

0171.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.14HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$1.14
Open
HK$1.15
Day's High
HK$1.17
Day's Low
HK$1.14
Volume
526,000
Avg. Vol
1,654,376
52-wk High
HK$1.38
52-wk Low
HK$0.80

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Silver Grant International Industries issues profit warning<0171.HK>
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 

Silver Grant International Industries Ltd <0171.HK>: For six months ended 30 june 2016 net profit is expected to have a decline of approximately 25% . Profit warning announcement . Decrease in profit due to increase in operating loss incurred by tai zhou united east petrochemical company limited .  Full Article

Silver Grant International Industries issues FY 2015 profit warning
Friday, 4 Mar 2016 

Silver Grant International Industries Ltd:Expected to record a loss attributable to owners of the company in excess of hk$50.0 million for the year ended 31 December 2015.Expected loss due to significant decrease in fair value recognised in respect of the group's held-for-trading investments.  Full Article

Silver Grant International Industries Ltd News

BRIEF-Silver Grant International Industries elects Luo Zhenhong as chairman

* Luo Zhenhong has been appointed as a non-executive director of company and elected chairman of board

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
