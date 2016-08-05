Silver Grant International Industries Ltd (0171.HK)
1.14HKD
1:29pm IST
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$1.14
HK$1.15
HK$1.17
HK$1.14
526,000
1,654,376
HK$1.38
HK$0.80
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Silver Grant International Industries issues profit warning<0171.HK>
Silver Grant International Industries Ltd <0171.HK>: For six months ended 30 june 2016 net profit is expected to have a decline of approximately 25% . Profit warning announcement . Decrease in profit due to increase in operating loss incurred by tai zhou united east petrochemical company limited . Full Article
Silver Grant International Industries issues FY 2015 profit warning
Silver Grant International Industries Ltd:Expected to record a loss attributable to owners of the company in excess of hk$50.0 million for the year ended 31 December 2015.Expected loss due to significant decrease in fair value recognised in respect of the group's held-for-trading investments. Full Article
BRIEF-Silver Grant International Industries elects Luo Zhenhong as chairman
* Luo Zhenhong has been appointed as a non-executive director of company and elected chairman of board