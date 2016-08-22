K. Wah International Holdings Ltd (0173.HK)
0173.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.62HKD
23 Oct 2017
4.62HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-0.22%)
HK$-0.01 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
HK$4.63
HK$4.63
Open
HK$4.60
HK$4.60
Day's High
HK$4.62
HK$4.62
Day's Low
HK$4.58
HK$4.58
Volume
2,458,246
2,458,246
Avg. Vol
4,152,832
4,152,832
52-wk High
HK$5.43
HK$5.43
52-wk Low
HK$3.44
HK$3.44
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
K Wah International HY net profit up 255 pct to HK$1.90 bln<0173.HK>
K Wah International Holdings Ltd <0173.HK>: HY profit attributable to equity holders increased 255 % to hk$1.90 billion . Interim dividend per share of 5 hk cents was declared. . HY revenue revenue hk$5.54 billion versus hk$2.36 billion . Supply of residential units in Hong Kong is expected to increase in the next few years . The residential market is expected to remain stable" . Small sized units will continue to be the most active segment in the overall market" . For residential market in mainland China, expected that the market will remain solid in the second half of 2016 . Business environment in the first half of the year was challenging and will continue to be so in the second hal . Full Article