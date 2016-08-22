K Wah International Holdings Ltd <0173.HK>: HY profit attributable to equity holders increased 255 % to hk$1.90 billion . Interim dividend per share of 5 hk cents was declared. . HY revenue revenue hk$5.54 billion versus hk$2.36 billion . Supply of residential units in Hong Kong is expected to increase in the next few years . The residential market is expected to remain stable" . Small sized units will continue to be the most active segment in the overall market" . For residential market in mainland China, expected that the market will remain solid in the second half of 2016 . Business environment in the first half of the year was challenging and will continue to be so in the second hal .