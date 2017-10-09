Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Geely Automobile posts total sales volume for September of 108,872 units​

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd <0175.HK>:‍Total Sales Volume of group for month of September 2017 reached 108,872 units​.

Geely Automobile says not partnering with Zhejiang Geely Holding on deal with DRB-HICOM Bhd

May 24 (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd <0175.HK>:Noted press release made by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group on 24 May that it has reached a binding heads of agreement with DRB-Hicom.Clarifies it is not partnering with Geely Holding or providing financing to Geely Holding in relation to proposed transactions.Clarifies and confirms that it is not a party to proposed transactions.Company does not rule out possibility of exploring potential cooperation opportunities with Proton and/or Lotus.

Geely Automobile revises upward group's FY sales volume target

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd <0175.HK> :revise upward group's fy sales volume target from 660,000 units by around 6% to 700,000 units, which is up around 37% from year 2015.

Geely Automobile's August total sales volume was 53,638 units, up 69 pct y-o-y<0175.HK>

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd <0175.HK>: Total sales volume of the group for August 2016 was 53,638 units, an increase of approximately 69% over the same period last year . Group's exports volume was 2,612 units in August 2016, up around 49% from the same period last year .

Geely Automobile says HY net profit RMB1.91 bln versus RMB1.40 billion<0175.HK>

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd <0175.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0175.HK> . HY revenue RMB 18.09 billion versus RMB 13.81 billion . HY net profit RMB 1.91 billion versus RMB 1.40 billion . Says directors resolved not to pay an interim dividend to the shareholders of the company . Business environment in the group's key export markets remains uncertain . The group's exports business could continue to face tremendous challenges in the remainder of 2016 . Management is of opinion that group's overall performance in 2016 should exceed original expectations set at beginning of the year . Decided to raise the group's full year sales volume target from 600,000 units by 10% to 660,000 units, which is up 29% from 2015" . Group could face foreign exchange risk, particularly in emerging markets if it had local subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures in overseas export markets" .

Geely Automobile says group's total sales volume for July was 48,522 units<0175.HK>

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd <0175.HK>: The total sales volume of the group for the month of July 2016 was 48,522 units . Group's exports volume was 2,203 units in July 2016, down around 18% from the same period last year . Decided to revise upward our original full year sales volume target by 10% from 600,000 units to 660,000 units .

Geely Automobile enters into Master disposal agreement<0175.HK>

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd <0175.HK>: Master disposal agreement with Geely Holding at an aggregate consideration of RMB1.35 billion . Entered into master disposal agreement with Geely Holding .Agreement to dispose of group's 50% and 45% interests in the kandi jv and the zhidou jv to Geely Holding.

Geely Automobile announces unaudited sales volume for June 2016<0175.HK>

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd <0175.HK>: Total sales volume of the group for the month of June 2016 was 46,574 units . Group's exports volume was 955 units in June 2016, down around 50% from the same period last year .

Geely Automobile Holdings updates on acquisitions of Baoji target and Shanxi target<0175.HK>

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd <0175.HK>: Discloseable and connected transactions in relation to the acquisitions of the baoji target and the Shanxi target <0175.HK> . Jirun automobile (being the purchaser) and baoji Geely (being the vendor) entered into the baoji acquisition agreement . Jirun automobile has agreed to acquire, and baoji Geely has agreed to sell, the baoji purchase shares, for RMB702.2 million . Jirun automobile (being the purchaser) and Shanxi new energy entered into the Shanxi acquisition agreement . Shanxi new energy agreed to sell, Shanxi purchase shares, for RMB720.2 million .

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd - Volvo Cars recalls 59,000 cars over software fault - Reuters

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd:Geely-owned carmaker Volvo Car Group said on Saturday it was recalling 59,000 cars after some owners experienced their engines stopping and restarting while they were driving - RTRS."We have no information that this has led to any accidents," Volvo Car Group spokesman Stefan Elfstrom said.Elfstrom said owners of 2016 model 60 and 70 series cars were being told to take their vehicles to dealers to get the software fault corrected.Around 24,000 of the cars were sold in Sweden.