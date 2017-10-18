Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jiangsu Expressway issues 2017 7th series super short-term financing notes worth 1.2 bln yuan

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Expressway Co Ltd <600377.SS> ::* Says it completed issuance of 2017 7th series super short-term financing notes worth 1.2 billion yuan .

Jiangsu Expressway's vice general manager resigns for personal reasons

Jiangsu Expressway Co Ltd <600377.SS><0177.HK> :Says vice general manager Tian Yafei resigns for personal reasons.

Jiangsu Expressway Co announces subscription of private fund by unit<0177.HK><600377.SS>

Jiangsu Expressway Co Ltd <600377.SS>: Announcement in respect of subscription of private fund by a wholly-owned subsidiary <0177.HK> . Says subject matter of investment is Cdb Kai Yuan Phase Ii Fund . Ninghu investment shall contribute up to RMB5 billion in the subscription of Cdb Kai Yuan Phase Ii fund .

Jiangsu Expressway announces capital increase in unit<600377.SS>

Jiangsu Expressway Co Ltd <600377.SS>: Announcement in respect of the capital increase of a wholly-owned subsidiary <0177.HK> . Target for the capital increase is Jiangsu Ninghu Investment Development Co., Ltd. . Amount of the capital increase RMB900 million .

Jiangsu Expressway announces capital reduction of a unit<600377.SS>

Jiangsu Expressway Co Ltd <600377.SS>: Announcement in respect of the capital reduction of a wholly-owned subsidiary <0177.HK> . Announcement in respect of the capital reduction of a wholly-owned subsidiary . Target for capital reduction is ningchang zhenli expressway company limited . Amount of the capital reduction is RMB988.9 million .

Jiangsu Expressway posts plans for units

Jiangsu Expressway Co Ltd <600377.SS><0177.HK> : Says its highway unit's capital reduced to 9.7 billion yuan ($1.45 billion) from 10.7 billion yuan previously . Says it plans to boost investment unit's capital by 900 million yuan .Says unit plans to invest up to 500 million yuan in investment fund.

Jiangsu Expressway issues 1.2 bln yuan worth of commercial paper

Jiangsu Expressway Co., Ltd. <600377.SS>: Says it issues sixth tranche of 2016 super short-term financing bills worth 1.2 billion yuan .Says the bills with a term of 247 days and an interest rate of 2.59 percent.

Jiangsu Expressway issues 500 mln yuan worth super short-term debentures

Jiangsu Expressway <600377.SS> Company Limited: Says it issued 2016 fourth tranche of super short-term debentures, worth of 500 million yuan with a par value of 100 yuan per share .Says the debentures with a term of 267 days and interest rate of 2.98 percent.

Jiangsu Expressway to pay 2015 div on June 24

Jiangsu Expressway <600377.SS>:Says it will pay 2015 div on June 24.

Jiangsu Expressway issues 2016 3rd tranche super short-term financing notes of 700 mln yuan

Jiangsu Expressway <600377.SS>: Says it issued the 3rd tranche of super short-term financing notes for 2016 worth 700 million yuan .Says the notes are each with par value of 100 yuan, a term of 86 days and an interest rate of 2.8 percent.