Jiangsu Expressway Co Ltd (0177.HK)
12.40HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.04 (+0.32%)
HK$12.36
HK$12.50
HK$12.50
HK$12.32
772,965
2,236,158
HK$12.58
HK$9.43
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Jiangsu Expressway issues 2017 7th series super short-term financing notes worth 1.2 bln yuan
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Expressway Co Ltd <600377.SS> ::* Says it completed issuance of 2017 7th series super short-term financing notes worth 1.2 billion yuan . Full Article
Jiangsu Expressway's vice general manager resigns for personal reasons
Jiangsu Expressway Co Ltd <600377.SS><0177.HK> :Says vice general manager Tian Yafei resigns for personal reasons. Full Article
Jiangsu Expressway Co announces subscription of private fund by unit<0177.HK><600377.SS>
Jiangsu Expressway Co Ltd <600377.SS>: Announcement in respect of subscription of private fund by a wholly-owned subsidiary <0177.HK> . Says subject matter of investment is Cdb Kai Yuan Phase Ii Fund . Ninghu investment shall contribute up to RMB5 billion in the subscription of Cdb Kai Yuan Phase Ii fund . Full Article
Jiangsu Expressway announces capital increase in unit<600377.SS>
Jiangsu Expressway Co Ltd <600377.SS>: Announcement in respect of the capital increase of a wholly-owned subsidiary <0177.HK> . Target for the capital increase is Jiangsu Ninghu Investment Development Co., Ltd. . Amount of the capital increase RMB900 million . Full Article
Jiangsu Expressway announces capital reduction of a unit<600377.SS>
Jiangsu Expressway Co Ltd <600377.SS>: Announcement in respect of the capital reduction of a wholly-owned subsidiary <0177.HK> . Announcement in respect of the capital reduction of a wholly-owned subsidiary . Target for capital reduction is ningchang zhenli expressway company limited . Amount of the capital reduction is RMB988.9 million . Full Article
Jiangsu Expressway posts plans for units
Jiangsu Expressway Co Ltd <600377.SS><0177.HK> : Says its highway unit's capital reduced to 9.7 billion yuan ($1.45 billion) from 10.7 billion yuan previously . Says it plans to boost investment unit's capital by 900 million yuan .Says unit plans to invest up to 500 million yuan in investment fund. Full Article
Jiangsu Expressway issues 1.2 bln yuan worth of commercial paper
Jiangsu Expressway Co., Ltd. <600377.SS>: Says it issues sixth tranche of 2016 super short-term financing bills worth 1.2 billion yuan .Says the bills with a term of 247 days and an interest rate of 2.59 percent. Full Article
Jiangsu Expressway issues 500 mln yuan worth super short-term debentures
Jiangsu Expressway <600377.SS> Company Limited: Says it issued 2016 fourth tranche of super short-term debentures, worth of 500 million yuan with a par value of 100 yuan per share .Says the debentures with a term of 267 days and interest rate of 2.98 percent. Full Article
Jiangsu Expressway to pay 2015 div on June 24
Jiangsu Expressway <600377.SS>:Says it will pay 2015 div on June 24. Full Article
Jiangsu Expressway issues 2016 3rd tranche super short-term financing notes of 700 mln yuan
Jiangsu Expressway <600377.SS>: Says it issued the 3rd tranche of super short-term financing notes for 2016 worth 700 million yuan .Says the notes are each with par value of 100 yuan, a term of 86 days and an interest rate of 2.8 percent. Full Article