Shanying International Holdings issues 2017 9th tranche super short-term financing notes worth 400 mln yuan

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Shanying International Holdings Co Ltd <600567.SS>:* Says it issued 2017 9th tranche super short-term financing notes worth 400 million yuan with a term of 270 days, and coupon rate of 5.13 percent .* Industrial Bank Co., Ltd., served as the main underwriter .

Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd <0178.HK>: Says group's retail and wholesale turnover decreased by 5.7% for the first quarter from 1 April to 30 June 2016 .

Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd <0178.HK>: FY profit for the year was hk$383.5 million, a decrease of 54.3% from hk$838.8 million in last year . Says the group's FY turnover decreased by 12.8% to hk$7.85 billion . Says final and special final dividends per share proposed are 14.5 hk cents . Group expects the Hong Kong retail market will continue to face a number of challenges" . Expect cross border e-Commerce and new product trends will also complicate the retail picture" .

Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd:For the year ended 31 March 2016 profit for the period is expected to record a decline of over 50%.Expected profit decline primarily due to the worsening operating environment of the retail sector.