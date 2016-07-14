Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Johnson Electric says unit entered into an equity transfer agreement<0179.HK>

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd <0179.HK>: Connected transaction acquisition of equity interests in Shanghai Ri Yong-Jea Gate Electric Co., Ltd., Changchun Ri Yong Jea Gate Electric Co., Ltd. and Chengdu Ri Yong Jea Gate Electric Co., Ltd. <0179.HK> . Unit entered into the equity transfer agreements with Shanghai Mechanical & Electrical Industry Co., Ltd. . Deal for a total cash consideration of RMB128.3 million .

Johnson Electric says Qtrly sales were US$686 mln<0179.HK>

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd <0179.HK>: Business and unaudited financial information for the first quarter of financial year 2016/17 <0179.HK> . Group's sales for the quarter ended 30 June 2016 were US$686 million compared to US$526 million in the same quarter in 2015 . Says management is focused on containing and reducing costs including headcount .

Johnson Electric posts 18 pct drop in full-year net profit<0179.HK>

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd <0179.HK>: Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2016 <0179.HK> . FY sales $2.24 billion versus $2.14 billion . FY net profit attributable to shareholders totalled US$173 million, down 18% . For final dividend board considers it prudent to recommend maintaining the prior year's figure of 34 HK cents per share . Expect to see revenue and earnings base in 2016/17 financial year benefit from a FY contribution from Stackpole International" .It remains difficult to be optimistic about the prospects for a sustained uptick in overall demand.