Concord New Energy granted approval from CSRC for green corporate bonds issuance

Concord New Energy Group Ltd <0182.HK> : Green corporate bonds issuance and listing targeted to qualified investors with a maximum total par value of RMB1 billion . Century Concord has obtained approvals from the Shanghai Stock Exchange and CSRC for the application recently .Submitted application to Shanghai Stock Exchange and China Securities Regulatory Commission for green corporate bonds issuance.

Concord New Energy's Jan-Sept total generation output attributable to group was 1,519.53 GWH

Concord New Energy enters into purchase contract

Concord New Energy Group Ltd <0182.HK> : Deal for consideration of RMB203 million . Concord New Energy Group - group and supplier entered into purchase contract regarding purchase of wind power electricity generation equipment . Consideration will be payable in cash or by way of issuing acceptance bill of exchange. .Supplier is Guangdong Mingyang Wind Power Industry Group Co..

Concord New Energy updates on contract of purchase of wind power electricity generation equipment

Concord New Energy Group Ltd <0182.HK>: Concord New-discloseable Transaction Contract Regarding Purchase Of Wind Power Electricity Generation Equipment . Group and supplier entered into purchase contract regarding purchase of wind power electricity generation equipment .Deal for consideration of RMB199.7 million.

Concord New Energy announces purchase of equipment

Concord New Energy Group Ltd <0182.HK>: Deal for an aggregate consideration of RMB428 million . As per deal, supplier shall deliver and install machinery and equipment of 100MW .On 22 september 2016 Hnee and supplier, an independent third party, entered into purchase contract.

Concord New Energy Group enters contract regarding purchase of wind power electricity generation equipment<0182.HK>

Concord New Energy Group Ltd <0182.HK>: Discloseable transaction contract regarding purchase of wind power electricity generation equipment <0182.HK> . Says the group and the supplier entered into the purchase contract regarding the purchase of wind power electricity generation equipment . Deal for total consideration of RMB201.3 million .

Concord New Energy Group updates on contract to purchase of wind power electricity generation equipment<002202.SZ><0182.HK><2208.HK>

Concord New Energy Group Ltd <0182.HK>: Discloseable transaction contract regarding purchase of wind power electricity generation equipment <0182.HK> . Purchase contract regarding the purchase of wind power electricity generation equipment amounting to a total consideration of RMB205.4 million . Says consideration will be payable in cash or by way of issuing acceptance bill of exchange . Says entered into the purchase contract with the supplier, xinjiang goldwind science & technology co .

Concord New Energy updates on contract regarding purchase of wind power electricity generation equipment<0182.HK>

Concord New Energy Group Ltd <0182.HK>: Discloseable transaction contract regarding purchase of wind power electricity generation equipment . Group and the supplier entered into the purchase contract . Contract for total consideration of RMB194.8 million .

Concord New Energy's Jan-June total generation output attributable to group was 1096.85 Gwh<0182.HK>

Concord New Energy Group enters contract regarding purchase of wind power electricity generation equipment

China WindPower Group Ltd:Group and the supplier entered into the purchase contract.Group will purchase wind power electricity generation equipment from the supplier under the purchase contract.Says the consideration will be payable in cash.Deal for a total consideration of RMB206.2 million.Says purchase will be financed by internal resources of the group and borrowings.