HKC Holdings says board proposes to implement share consolidation<0190.HK>

HKC Holdings Ltd <0190.HK>: Board proposes to implement share consolidation, every 25 issued and unissued existing shares of hk$0.01 each be consolidated into one consolidated share of hk$0.25 each .

HKC Holdings issues positive profit alert<0190.HK>

HKC Holdings Ltd <0190.HK>: Positive profit alert <0190.HK> . Says group is expected to record a improvement in the unaudited consolidated net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected result as for six months ended 30 June 2016 did not record the decrease in the fair value for the investment properties .

HKC Holdings updates on disposal of share capital of HKC Guilin Expressway<0190.HK>

HKC Holdings Ltd <0190.HK>: Discloseable transaction - disposal of the entire issued share capital of HKC Guilin Expressway Limited and the shareholder's loan <0190.HK> . Faithful investments, cornerstone holdings and company entered sale and purchase agreement . Final consideration for the sale share and the shareholder's loan paid by the purchaser amounted to RMB332.1 million . Upon completion, group ceased to hold any equity interest in the target company and the project company .

HKC (Holdings) Ltd issues FY 2015 profit warning

HKC (Holdings) Ltd:Says expecting to record a larger loss attributable to equity holders for the year ended 31 December 2015.The net loss attributable to equity holders for the year ended 31 December 2015 would increase by about 470%.Expected result due to a decrease in the fair value of the group's investment properties under construction in Shanghai.