John Wood secures engineering contract from Honghua for LNG platform development in Mexico

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Honghua Group Ltd <0196.HK>:HONGHUA GROUP AWARDED $12 MILLION FEED CONTRACT TO WOOD FOR LNG PLATFORM DEVELOPMENT IN WEST DELTA AREA OF GULF OF MEXICO‍​.

Honghua Group issues profit warning<0196.HK>

Honghua Group Ltd <0196.HK>: Group-profit warning <0196.HK> . Says group's loss for the six months ended 30 June 2016 is expected to increase substantially . Expected loss is primarily due to the fact that the international oil prices continuously fluctuated at low level .

Honghua Group issues FY 2015 profit warning

Honghua Group Ltd:Says expected to record a loss for the year ended 31 December 2015.Expected loss is primarily attributable to the continuous fluctuation of the international oil prices at low level in 2015.