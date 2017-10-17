Edition:
Honghua Group Ltd (0196.HK)

0196.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.71HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-4.05%)
Prev Close
HK$0.74
Open
HK$0.75
Day's High
HK$0.75
Day's Low
HK$0.69
Volume
15,577,000
Avg. Vol
10,425,661
52-wk High
HK$0.99
52-wk Low
HK$0.57

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

John Wood secures engineering contract from Honghua for LNG platform development in Mexico
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Honghua Group Ltd <0196.HK>:HONGHUA GROUP AWARDED $12 MILLION FEED CONTRACT TO WOOD FOR LNG PLATFORM DEVELOPMENT IN WEST DELTA AREA OF GULF OF MEXICO‍​.  Full Article

Honghua Group issues profit warning<0196.HK>
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Honghua Group Ltd <0196.HK>: Group-profit warning <0196.HK> . Says group's loss for the six months ended 30 June 2016 is expected to increase substantially . Expected loss is primarily due to the fact that the international oil prices continuously fluctuated at low level .  Full Article

Honghua Group issues FY 2015 profit warning
Tuesday, 23 Feb 2016 

Honghua Group Ltd:Says expected to record a loss for the year ended 31 December 2015.Expected loss is primarily attributable to the continuous fluctuation of the international oil prices at low level in 2015.  Full Article

