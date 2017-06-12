Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Prosperity International Holdings Hk ‍enters subscription agreement with SMI Holdings Group

June 12 (Reuters) - Prosperity International Holdings Hk Ltd <0803.HK>:‍Company and SMI Holdings Group entered into subscription agreement​‍​.Co agreed to allot and issue and smi holdings group agreed to subscribe for 639.1 million shares at hk$0.11 per share​.

SMI Culture enters subscrpition agreement<0198.HK>

SMI Holdings Group Ltd <0198.HK>: ...more joint announcement proposed issue of convertible bonds and provision of guarantee <0198.HK> . SMI culture and the investor entered into the subscription agreement . SMI culture agreed to issue and the investor has conditionally agreed to subscribe for the convertible bonds . Investor agreed to subscribe for the convertible bonds with an aggregate principal amount of HK$65mln .

SMI Holdings Group HY net profit HK$275.0 million<0198.HK>

SMI Holdings Group Ltd <0198.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY net profit HK$275.0 million versus HK$191.1 million . No interim dividend was proposed for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY revenue increased by 30.6% to approximately HK$1.83 billion . Looking ahead into second half of year, China's box office revenue will be getting closer to that of U.S. market . Plan is to set up more than 300 theatres across the nation by the end of 2016 . Plans to develop business in the third and fourth tier cities. . Believe that revenue from non-box office business will become important sources of revenue of the group .

SMI Holdings says Orient Securities Asset Management intends to establish a trust benefit rights proposal<0198.HK>

SMI Holdings Group Ltd <0198.HK>: Orient securities asset management co., ltd. intends to establish the SMI cinemas trust benefit rights phase two assets back proposal . SMI International cinemas trust benefit rights phase two assets back proposal of RMB1.5 billion . Pledged assets of the proposal is part of the future box office revenue from 50 cinemas operated by SMI Holdings Group . Orient Securities Asset Management Co., Ltd. intends to issue to investors senior assets backed securities and subordinate asset backed securities under proposal. .

SMI Holdings says co entered into two subscription agreements<0198.HK>

SMI Holdings Group Ltd <0198.HK>: On 14 June 2016 and 17 June 2016, the company entered into two subscription agreements with the subscribers . Company agreed to issue the bonds in an aggregate principal amount of up to HK$400 million . Company agreed to issue the notes in an aggregate principal amount of up to US$43.6 million .

SMI Holdings Group to acquire entire issued share capital of Loyal Coach<0198.HK>

SMI Holdings Group Ltd <0198.HK>: Memorandum of understanding in relation to the possible acquisition <0198.HK> . On 31 may 2016 the company and the vendors entered into the mou . The consideration for the possible acquisition is preliminarily determined to be RMB1.5 billion . Company will acquire the entire issued share capital of the target company from the vendors . Target company is Loyal Coach Limited .