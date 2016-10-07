Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Melco International Development Ltd <0200.HK> : MPEL and STCTSML entered into ferry ticket sales framework agreement .MPEL is a subsidiary of MCE; STCTSML is a subsidiary of Shun Tak Holdings.

Melco International Development Ltd <0200.HK>: Interim results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2016 <0200.HK> . HY net profit hk$10.37 billion versus hk$111.1 million a year ago . Group's view that the gaming market in Macau has bottomed out . HY revenue of hk$5.55 billion versus hk$196.5 million . In Macau, MelCo believes the mass market segment will be the main profit driver . Planning to add vip rooms with 30 tables, including direct and junket VIPs, at the end of the third quarter . Remains cautiously positive about the long-term outlook of Macau and Asia . Board has declared the payment of a special interim dividend of hk1.5 cents per share .

Melco International Development Ltd <0200.HK>: Discloseable transaction - sale of electronic gaming machines by Entertainment Gaming Asia Inc. <0200.HK> . Subsidiary of EGT entered into agreement to sell 670 electronic gaming machines for US$2.5 million . Gain expected to accrue to the group as a result of overall sales is approximately US$1.9 million .

New Silkroad Culturaltainment Ltd <0472.HK>: Share transaction in relation to the technical services agreement involving issuance of consideration shares under general mandate <0472.HK> . New Silkroad Korea (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company) and melco Korea entered into the technical services agreement . New Silkroad Korea agrees to pay to Melco Korea the basic technical services fee of US$5.0 million . Pursuant to deal New Silkroad Korea appointed Melco Korea as a consultant for the gaming project of group in Korea .