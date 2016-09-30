Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Joy City says unit enters into financial services agreement

Joy City Property Ltd <0207.HK> : COFCO Finance shall provide depository services and entrustment loan services to group .COFCO Finance and Management Company (a wholly-owned subsidiary of company) entered into financial services agreement.

Joy City Property says HY revenue RMB 2.79 billion versus RMB 2.22 billion<0207.HK>

Joy City Property Ltd <0207.HK>: Says board resolved not to distribute any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Says HY revenue RMB 2.79 billion versus RMB 2.22 billion . Says HY profit for the period RMB 557.9 million versus RMB 706.7 million .

Joy City Property says entered into the share purchase agreement<0207.HK>

Joy City Property Ltd <0207.HK>: Fund had submitted a bid for the target shares via the open tender process . Says on 18 August 2016, the company entered into the share purchase agreement with the fund . After completion of the open tender process on 12 August 2016, the fund is confirmed to be the qualified bidder . Company agreed to sell and the fund agreed to purchase the target shares for a total consideration of RMB9.29 billion .

Joy City Property enters into share purchase agreement<0207.HK>

Joy City Property Ltd <0207.HK>: Major transaction in relation to the proposed disposal of 49% shareholding in the target companies (2) possible very substantial acquisition in relation to the grant of the new shareholder put option <0207.hk> . Company agreed to sell and the fund agreed to purchase the target shares . Says the company entered into the share purchase agreement with the fund . Deal for consideration of RMB9.29 bln .

Joy City Property says aggregate contracted sales for 6-month period amounted to about RMB1.39 bln<0207.HK>

Joy City Property Ltd <0207.HK>: Ppt-unaudited operating figures for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0207.HK> . Group's aggregate contracted sales for 6-month period amounted to approximately RMB1.39 billion .

Joy City provides operating figures for six months ended 30 June 2016<0207.HK>

Joy City Property Ltd <0207.HK>: Ppt-unaudited operating figures for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0207.HK> . HY group's aggregate contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB1.39 billion .

Joy City Property begins tender process in relation to potential disposal<0207.HK>

Joy City Property Ltd <0207.HK>: Commencement of open tender process in relation to potential disposal of 49% shares in fortune set ltd, sunny ease ltd and vivid star . No binding agreement with respect to the potential disposal has been entered into by the company . Intends to use the proceeds from the potential disposal for the development of its commercial property business . Total tender price of not less than RMB9.23 billion .

Joy City Property Ltd issues FY 2015 profit outlook

Joy City Property Ltd:Says the Group is expected to record an approximately 50% to 60% decrease in the profit for the year ended 31 December 2015.Says such decrease was attributable to the exchange losses arising from the depreciation of Renminbi.