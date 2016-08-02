Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd (0215.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Hutchison Telecommunications HK says HY net profit HK$376 mln<0215.HK>
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd <0215.HK>: Unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0215.HK> . Expects total FY dividend payout to be equivalent to 75% of annual profit attributable to shareholders . HY consol revenue HK$5.32 billion versus HK$11.02 billion last year . Says HY profit attributable to shareholders decreased by 26% to HK$376 million . The board of directors has declared payment of an interim dividend of 4.00 HK cents . "Group is planning ahead cautiously in the face of economic uncertainty locally and globally" . "Demand for sophisticated telecommunications network solutions has increased in carrier, corporate and business markets" . Full Article
Hutchison sells HK fixed-line business to I Squared for $1.9 billion
HONG KONG Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd said on Sunday it agreed to sell its fixed-line telecoms business to I Squared Capital for about $1.9 billion, raising funds to invest into mobile phone services and for working capital.