Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd <0215.HK>: Unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0215.HK> . Expects total FY dividend payout to be equivalent to 75% of annual profit attributable to shareholders . HY consol revenue HK$5.32 billion versus HK$11.02 billion last year . Says HY profit attributable to shareholders decreased by 26% to HK$376 million . The board of directors has declared payment of an interim dividend of 4.00 HK cents . "Group is planning ahead cautiously in the face of economic uncertainty locally and globally" . "Demand for sophisticated telecommunications network solutions has increased in carrier, corporate and business markets" .