China Chengtong Development Group Ltd <0217.HK>: Proposed Spin-off And Separate Listing Of The Travel Investment Business On The Growth Enterprise Market Of The Stock Exchange Of Hong Kong Limited . Considering a separate listing of co's business regarding marine entertainment services, resort hotel operation and travel agency services . Considering feasibility of a proposed spin-off and separate listing of the services on growth enterprise market of stock exchange . No final decision has been made by board as to whether and when proposed spin-off will proceed . Company submitted a proposal on proposed spin-off to stock exchange .Shareholders and potential investors should be aware that there is no assurance that proposed spin-off will take place or if it does, when it will take place.