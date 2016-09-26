China Chengtong Development Group Ltd (0217.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China Chengtong Development Group updates on Travel Investment Business spin-off
China Chengtong Development Group Ltd <0217.HK>: Proposed Spin-off And Separate Listing Of The Travel Investment Business On The Growth Enterprise Market Of The Stock Exchange Of Hong Kong Limited . Considering a separate listing of co's business regarding marine entertainment services, resort hotel operation and travel agency services . Considering feasibility of a proposed spin-off and separate listing of the services on growth enterprise market of stock exchange . No final decision has been made by board as to whether and when proposed spin-off will proceed . Company submitted a proposal on proposed spin-off to stock exchange .Shareholders and potential investors should be aware that there is no assurance that proposed spin-off will take place or if it does, when it will take place. Full Article
Fitch Affirms China Chengtong's Credit-Enhanced Bonds at 'A'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, May 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the rating on China Chengtong Development Group Limited's CNY600 million 4% credit-enhanced senior unsecured bonds denominated in offshore Chinese yuan and due 9 May 2017 at 'A'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Irrevocable Standby Letter of Credit: The rating reflects the credit enhancement provided to investors by the Beijing branch of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (ABC; A/Stable).