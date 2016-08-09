Edition:
India

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (0220.HK)

0220.HK on Hong Kong Stock

7.08HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.11 (-1.53%)
Prev Close
HK$7.19
Open
HK$7.19
Day's High
HK$7.19
Day's Low
HK$7.03
Volume
1,152,400
Avg. Vol
5,036,402
52-wk High
HK$7.84
52-wk Low
HK$4.92

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Uni-President China says HY net profit RMB775.2 mln<0220.HK>
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd <0220.HK>: HY profit attributable to equity holders of the company of RMB775.2 million, up by 12.9% . HY revenue amounted to RMB11.71 billion, down by 2.4% . The directors do not recommend an interim dividend in respect of the six months ended 30 June 2016 .  Full Article

Uni-President China says Liu Xinhua will be appointed president<0220.HK>
Wednesday, 22 Jun 2016 

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd <0220.HK>: Hou Jung-Lung will be re-designated from an executive director to a non-executive director . Liu Xinhua will be appointed as the president .  Full Article

Uni-President China updates on disposal of approximately 47.83% interests in JML Beverage<0220.HK>
Monday, 9 May 2016 

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd <0220.HK>: Disposal of approximately 47.83% interests in JML Beverage . Deal at the consideration of RMB1.29 billion . Vendors entered into the share transfer agreement with the Purchaser .As a result of the disposal, group expects to realise a book gain before tax of approximately RMB266.35 million.  Full Article

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-Uni-President China says HY net profit RMB569.6 mln

* hy profit attributable to equity holders of company of rmb569.6 million, down by 26.5%

